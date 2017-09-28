



Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

Who We Are:

The Technical Art team at Hangar 13 is a highly experienced and skilled group of game and film artists with a passion for creating striking visuals, and immersive and dynamic environments. We proactively identify new technologies, develop tools and creatively solve pipeline issues. Our studio is building AAA, narrative-driven, Open World games utilizing world-class tools for our proven, proprietary game engine. The Character Technical Art team is responsible for defining and developing cutting edge technology that’s utilized by character artists, animators and designers to create the best possible onscreen results. This is an amazing opportunity to work side-by-side with some of the finest talent working in game development today.

What We Need:

We are looking for a highly skilled and innovative Lead Character TD to drive Hangar 13’s character pipeline development. You’ll bring new ideas and push new technology and techniques as we continue to build upon our prior success and drive the quality of our characters and character performance forward for our next AAA game project.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Lead a team of skilled TDs to support a complete character development pipeline including scanning, blend shape library development, rigging, skinning, and exporting

Collaborate with Art Director, TAD, Character Artists, Animators, and Engineers to help deliver the highest quality characters possible within the constraints of an open-world, real-time development environment

Develop tools, scripts, and pipelines to streamline character creation and implementation throughout the entire character creation pipeline

Work with production to provide development estimates, track progress, and address any issues that may come up

Mentor and manage a team of TDs ensuring that each has clear, actionable tasking and feedback as well as facilitate ownership over the TD’s respective specialties

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Animation or related experience

5+ years CG rigging experience in a Maya production environment, with advanced knowledge of Maya’s rigging techniques, including the ability to create customized rigs

Advanced knowledge of Maya, Python and Maya API

Strong creative and technical problem solving skills

Strong communication and leadership skills

Ability to work independently and willingness to work in our team environment

Strong background in traditional art

Houdini experience or C# or C++ Knowledge would be helpful, but not necessary

