webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Tangentlemen
Website:
http://www.tangentlemen.com
Location:
Playa Vista, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Lead Character Modeler

Tangentlemen are looking for a Lead Character Modeler. You will be responsible for managing a team of character artists with the goal of delivering best-in-class character art. You must be flexible, creative, and goal oriented. You will be expected to organize your own time between applied model making work, R&D and team management.  It will be up to you to ensure that the vision, technical goals, and quality are maintained throughout the development.

●     Effectively collaborate with a wide-range of development team members such as Art Director, Designers, Technical Artist, Animators, Programmers and Producers to achieve artistic goals and implementation as they relate to design and technological considerations.

●     Be a conduit of honest and constructive feedback both up and down the chain

●     Contribute to the development of the artistic techniques and processes utilized to define and achieve the product’s visual style. You must be proactive in developing new techniques and workflows. 

●     Ensure character models are of the highest artistic quality and uphold the integrity of the game's design and artistic vision of the game

●     Maintain a good general knowledge of the game’s design to facilitate communication and enable early identification of issues

●     Undertake research and information gathering prior to the commencement of a new task

●     Take responsibility for the schedule and output of the Character Model Team

 

Requirements:

●     Flexible, proactive self-starter with a positive attitude (rain or shine)

●     4 years minimum professional experience

●     Applied knowledge of latest character modeling and texturing techniques

●     Experience working within a structured character pipeline

●     Core artistic toolset: Design, Composition, Anatomy, Material description

●     Experience making characters that include advanced rigging elements such as cloth / hair simulation and corrective blend shapes

●     Experience transforming character concepts into character models while maintaining the visual intent

 

Pluses:

●     Experience with the Unreal 4 game engine

●     Shipped games

●     Experience with FAC based facial animation pipeline

 

Provide

A sample that demonstrates the quality and range of your work. This can be images, video, sketchfab/marmoset models, etc. Provide a brief written explanation of the work you did and how you went about it. 

 

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested