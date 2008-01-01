Tangentlemen are looking for a Lead Character Modeler. You will be responsible for managing a team of character artists with the goal of delivering best-in-class character art. You must be flexible, creative, and goal oriented. You will be expected to organize your own time between applied model making work, R&D and team management. It will be up to you to ensure that the vision, technical goals, and quality are maintained throughout the development.

● Effectively collaborate with a wide-range of development team members such as Art Director, Designers, Technical Artist, Animators, Programmers and Producers to achieve artistic goals and implementation as they relate to design and technological considerations.

● Be a conduit of honest and constructive feedback both up and down the chain

● Contribute to the development of the artistic techniques and processes utilized to define and achieve the product’s visual style. You must be proactive in developing new techniques and workflows.

● Ensure character models are of the highest artistic quality and uphold the integrity of the game's design and artistic vision of the game

● Maintain a good general knowledge of the game’s design to facilitate communication and enable early identification of issues

● Undertake research and information gathering prior to the commencement of a new task

● Take responsibility for the schedule and output of the Character Model Team

Requirements:

● Flexible, proactive self-starter with a positive attitude (rain or shine)

● 4 years minimum professional experience

● Applied knowledge of latest character modeling and texturing techniques

● Experience working within a structured character pipeline

● Core artistic toolset: Design, Composition, Anatomy, Material description

● Experience making characters that include advanced rigging elements such as cloth / hair simulation and corrective blend shapes

● Experience transforming character concepts into character models while maintaining the visual intent

Pluses:

● Experience with the Unreal 4 game engine

● Shipped games

● Experience with FAC based facial animation pipeline

Provide

A sample that demonstrates the quality and range of your work. This can be images, video, sketchfab/marmoset models, etc. Provide a brief written explanation of the work you did and how you went about it.