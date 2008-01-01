Lead Character Artist

Form. Function.

Two words that have always gotten your blood pumping. You’ve studied it. You live for it. You have the ability to help others achieve it in this mad, mad world we call GAME DEVELOPMENT.

We have two other words for you…

Join. Us.

Sucker Punch is looking for a passionate, inspirational person to help us bring a cast of visually stunning characters to life. The ideal candidate will have previous experience as a character art lead, outstanding communication skills, a good understanding of character design, accuracy in interpreting the human form, and an unbridled passion to raise the bar in the games industry.

Responsibilities

Define the Target: Work with creative direction, tech art, and concept art to help design the look and feel of our characters in a way that meets the gameplay needs.

Set the Path: Work with engineering and tech art to design, construct, document, and enforce pipeline procedures to deliver assets.

Direct the Effort: Proactively identify needs. Make sure the scope is achievable. Set milestone goals. Work with our production coordinator and outsourcing manager to schedule our internal and external teams. Pound the pavement to ensure that all deadlines are hit.

Steer the Awesomeness: Work with our crazy talented art team to ensure our high-quality bar is achieved.

Lead by Example: Understand how our engine works top to bottom…and then create highly efficient, realistic next gen characters alongside the team.

Requirements

Portfolio/website demonstrating your art skills, design sensibilities, and attention to detail

Passion for making and playing great games, with an awareness of current titles and industry trends

Strong human, costume, and animal sculpting skills using software like Zbrush, Mudbox, and Marvelous Designer

Solid understanding of working with scan data using software like Wrap

Solid understanding of current Physically Based Rendering technology and realistic material creation using software like Substance and Mari

Solid understanding of real-time pipelines

Solid organization skills with proven ability to set up file structures, naming conventions and other established protocols

Ability to work with Production Coordinators to schedule and track tasks

Pluses