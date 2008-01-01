Lead Artist (2D/3D)
Are you an experienced and passionate visual artist who can generate a broad range of visual assets, both 2D and 3D, and collaborate with an innovative team of developers as they build the next great game experiences of the future? Can you help us drive the artistic direction of our projects, while building a world-class team of artists to work along side you?
Velan Studios, a small, rapidly growing independent game developer, is looking for a versatile game artist with robust 2D-rendering & 3D-modeling expertise, and the leadership qualities to hire, mentor and collaborate with a new AAA console development team.
In this role you’ll initially be working in a small prototyping team with gameplay programmers, designers, artists and animators to create eye-opening, visually-captivating experiences. You will help define the look and feel of the prototypes and experiment with different visual styles. Working as part of a small core team of veteran developers on innovative new prototypes means you’ve got to be versatile and highly-skilled. Once the prototyping phase is complete, you’ll help build and lead the art team that executes on the project.
Qualifications
Any of these are Big Pluses:
Portfolio required. Please include a variety of examples of your work including models (Z-Brush sculpts & in-game high poly model) and texture sets including diffuse/albedo, spec, gloss, normal maps and lighting examples.
To apply for this position, send your send resume, portfolio and cover letter to jobs@velanstudios.com. Be sure to reference the position you’re applying for in the subject line.