LEAD AI ENGINEER

Who We Are:

Hello! We’re starting up a new team here at 2K to - surprise! - make a video game. A first person shooter to be precise. We are a small, scrappy group with a ton of ambition AND the resources to see it realized. That’s pretty rare these days. Think of us like a well-funded startup but without all the gross tech culture trappings. This is an opportunity to join an incredible project on the ground floor.

We’re also hard at work creating a supportive and inclusive culture. Here’s what’s important to us:

Honesty. We do our best to tell it like it is. No information hoarding. No passive-aggressive manipulation. We care about keeping the lines of communication open and uncluttered.

Diversity. Games are better when they are created by people of diverse backgrounds and experiences. Accessibility matters to us – and this is not just about mechanics. All players should be able to relate to the experience we’re creating. And we can’t be more accessible if we’re not actively trying to increase representation on the team and in our game.

Collaboration. So this is on every job posting ever and then the experience is totally the opposite. We’re going to do our best to mean what we say. We’re not sticking people into discipline silos. You’ll probably be working in a pod – collaborating (see!) with people from diverse disciplines and backgrounds.

Opportunity. We believe that people good at what they do shouldn’t be promoted out of their discipline. They should be recognized and rewarded for their talents, not prevented from doing what they excel at. As a result, we’ve instituted a Principal track. You can continue being amazing at what you do without feeling like you’ve hit a dead end or missed out.

Your Well-Being. Work-life balance is important to us and assume it’s important to you. We’re going to do our best to avoid a lot of the traditional pitfalls that lead to crunch. We’re not into negative reinforcement or creating a culture of fear.

What We Need:

Someone to lead development of our AI Systems in a strongly narrative and systemic game. We have high ambitions for tying AI and storytelling together and it will be your responsibility to crystallize that ambition and design the AI systems from the ground up. You will be in close collaboration with Design leadership to flush out the designs for world AI systems, NPC archetypes, and AI behaviors. You will lead the AI team in achieving those objectives. You will also be expected to help push our conception of what is possible in this arena doing as much to advance the ambition as you will attempt to build it.

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

We think we are trying some new and ambitions things with AI in this game and we want someone comfortable with pushing the state of the art and experimenting with unproven ideas. We are looking for someone who believes in an iterative, experimental approach to game development. You should be able to move comfortably between design and engineering both collaborating and communicating ambition and limitations.

Minimum Requirements:

7 years industry or related experience

2 or more published titles

Previous experience leading (preferably), or being a strong contributor to an AI engineering team

Strong 3D Math skills with expert C/C++ experience

Current console experience

Strong understanding and familiarity with current Unreal Engine technology desired

If all of this sounds like something you’d be interested in, please apply for this job! We look forward to meeting you.

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=2106