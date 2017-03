Lead 3D Character Animator

Counterplay Games is looking for an exceptionally skilled 3D Lead Character Animator to animate both human and non-humanoid 3D characters for our next PC and Console AAA video game developed in Unreal Engine 4.

Our next game is heavily combat-focused, so the ideal candidate must adore hardcore 3D action combat games.

Responsibilities:

Create combat animations for characters, creatures, bosses, and other assets

Hand animate and/or work with mo-cap animation data

Establish and drive forward the vision for the animation team, pushing the dynamic limits of weight, anticipation, and impact

Pluses:

Experience with shipping a title in Unreal Engine 4

A minimum of 2 years experience in game development animating characters using 3DS Max and/or Maya

Exceptional skills in animating the human bipedal figure as well as other organic forms, including quadrupeds, and monsters

A passion for film, animation, and video games

Art Skills: 2D animation, illustration, modeling, and texturing

Technical Skills: Rigging, Scripting, FX and particle animation

Fans of: Bloodborne, Dark Souls, Nioh, Devil May Cry, and Ninja Gaiden

Please send a short introduction, subject header for the position, demo reel, and a link to your past work to: jobs@counterplay.co