Lead 3D Artist

The Senior 3D Generalist will join Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media’s Creative Team.This unique position requires an experienced, talented, and highly motivated individual to partner with the some of the best game developers from across the globe to build the next great set of Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel mobile and console games. They’ll design and create leading-edge content, provide visual feedback and guidance to our partners, and help define our quality standards on the target platforms.

Creatively manage the art development across multiple projects; set priorities and meet deadlines and expectations.

Coordinate and collaborate directly with external dev teams and internal production partners to establish and drive the games visual progress.

Regularly review, provide feedback, and approve art being developed.

Establish visual standards, benchmark titles, and provide recommendations to develop and improve overall quality.

Problem-solve and identify new art development techniques, workflows, and tools to drive quality and improve development.

Collaborate with our internal multi-disciplinary team of artists.

Participate in creative brainstorm sessions with our Artists and Designers.

Partner with the Director of Art and Design to ensure product vision and quality benchmarks are being met.

Manage and mentor internal talent providing training, developing knowledge, and supporting their career development.

Minimum 5 years gaming experience on a AAA mobile, console, or pc product.

Excellent understanding of game development pipelines and techniques including technology advancements, trade-offs, and the challenges associated.

Exceptional understanding of 3D (modeling, uv mapping, texturing, rendering, lighting, and shaders) with the ability to create high quality assets and set a high bar.

Excellent understanding of art and visual design principles and techniques regarding structure and forms, layout design, color theory, and lighting.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple projects, set priorities, and meet deadlines and expectations.

Adapt at problem solving (both alone and in groups); ability to evaluate creative and technical challenges and provide credible and achievable solutions.

Ability to operate tactically and think strategically.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to provide clear and concise feedback and guidance, and present ideas with clarity and conviction.

Self-starter, reliable, and passionate about their work and committed to their discipline and its challenges.

High attention to detail with a clear understanding of the big picture, always focusing towards quality and the intended audience.

Team player who understands the value of regular and effective communication and team-based problem solving.

Broad understanding of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar. And Disney brands.

Ability to mentor Artists; improve their skills and build their knowledge.

Proficient and knowledgeable in current development tools and software including but not limited to: Unity, Maya, 3DS Max, Z Brush, Mudbox, and Adobe Photoshop.

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) is the business segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) that brings our Company's stories and characters to life through innovative and engaging physical products and digital experiences across more than 100 categories, from toys and t-shirts, to apps, books and console games. DCPI comprises two main lines of business: Disney Consumer Products (DCP), and Disney Interactive (DI). The combined segment is home to world class teams of app and game developers, licensing and retail experts, a leading retail business (Disney Store), artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations around the world.