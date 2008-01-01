Pixelberry Studios is offering an entry-level “Junior Game Writer” position for our latest game, Choices: Stories You Play, at our Mountain View office. This is an on-site position with benefits that requires at least 40 hours per week. Pay rate is competitive, depending on experience and the option of paid overtime (overtime is 1.5 x the hourly rate per hour).

JOB DESCRIPTION AND RESPONSIBILITIES

You will be working with a team of writers to deliver weekly, quality content to our story-based apps. This position involves creative writing, extensive editorial work, game testing, and some social media networking as well as other more technical or artistic tasks. Given our small-studio format, you might find yourself wearing a variety of hats; candidates should be open and eager to work in several roles and learn new skills.

REQUIREMENTS

Our ideal candidate writes stories with interesting characters and compelling narratives, is able to follow the established style and tone of our games, and can write from a variety of perspectives. Additionally, candidates should be able to receive frequent feedback, adapt writing to meet requirements, and consistently meet tight deadlines. Excellent copywriting and editing skills are a must.

PLUSSES

Major in English, specifically creative writing.

Technical proficiency (some computer science coursework).

Knowledge about and passion for the gaming industry, specifically the mobile gaming space.

Familiarity making posts on Facebook, Twitter, and tumblr.

Familiarity with Photoshop, Pixelmator, or other photo-editing software.

Understanding of current high school trends and pop culture.

MATERIALS REQUESTED

A cover letter, indicating why you’re interested in the position.

A current resume, highlighting writing and educational experience.

A writing sample (short story, script, or game writing). We prefer fictional samples of writing that showcase friendship and romance. If you have more than one applicable sample, you can send more than one.

Please put your resume and writing sample into the body of an email (no attachments) with the subject line 'Junior Game Writer - [Your Name]’. Candidates will not be considered without a writing sample. Submit materials to Chelsa at writerjobs@pixelberrystudios.com.

We encourage you to download and play Choices: Stories You Play, High School Story, and Hollywood U (available on iOS, Android, and Kindle) to get a feel for the type of work our studio does.