Location:
El Segundo, California
Country:
United States
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality
Experience Level:
Education:
Jr./Mid-Level Environment Artist
Responsibilities:
- Modeling and texturing level terrain and game-ready assets for architectural and organic environments
- Taking a level from rough prototype to fully polished, complete with visually appealing compositions and “wow” moments
- Work closely with Designers and Programmers in creating fun and functional gameplay spaces
- Troubleshooting and maintaining levels for optimal frame rate, memory, and design specs
Requirements & Skills:
- Minimum of 2 years game development experience modeling and texturing environments using Maya and ZBrush or comparable packages
- At least one current gen title shipped
- Ability to visualize and create compelling environments with minimal concept art
- Strong polygonal modeling skills - able to generate clean and efficient models quickly
- Strong skills in creating both photo-based and hand created textures
- Strong hi-res modeling and sculpting skills in ZBrush
- Smart use of texture space and modular meshes
- Good communication skills and ability to work with team members with the “big picture” in mind
- Schedule-focused, able to meet deadlines, and adjust to changes
- Good eye for color, strong shape, structure, and silhouette
Preference to applicants with:
- Shipped-title experience
- VR development experience
- Experience working with Maya, ZBrush, Substance Designer and Quixel Suite
- UE4 and Unity 5 development experience
Application Instructions:
- Submit RESUME to jobs@brbent.com
- Submit any websites or portfolios you may have created for our consideration
- In the subject line, list the name of the job you're applying for
- In the email, please state where you heard about the position
- Reels and portfolios must include exampes of professional work and an exact breakdown of your specific contribution to the material submitted
- We review every email that comes in, but phone calls are not an acceptable form of applying
