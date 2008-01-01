Jr./Mid-Level Environment Artist

Responsibilities:

Troubleshooting and maintaining levels for optimal frame rate, memory, and design specs

Work closely with Designers and Programmers in creating fun and functional gameplay spaces

Taking a level from rough prototype to fully polished, complete with visually appealing compositions and “wow” moments

Modeling and texturing level terrain and game-ready assets for architectural and organic environments

Requirements & Skills:

Schedule-focused, able to meet deadlines, and adjust to changes

Good communication skills and ability to work with team members with the “big picture” in mind

Smart use of texture space and modular meshes

Strong skills in creating both photo-based and hand created textures

Strong polygonal modeling skills - able to generate clean and efficient models quickly

Ability to visualize and create compelling environments with minimal concept art

At least one current gen title shipped

Minimum of 2 years game development experience modeling and texturing environments using Maya and ZBrush or comparable packages

Preference to applicants with:

Application Instructions:

Submit RESUME to jobs@brbent.com

Submit any websites or portfolios you may have created for our consideration

In the subject line, list the name of the job you're applying for

In the email, please state where you heard about the position

Reels and portfolios must include exampes of professional work and an exact breakdown of your specific contribution to the material submitted