Jr. Art Director

About Us :

At WRKSHP, our mission is to bring people together through the power of play. We believe in teamwork, intellectual honesty, and high quality craftsmanship and work hard to create simple, beautiful and massively social games that expand the possibility space of people’s lives.

We are passionate, boot-strapped and profitable. Our 60 person team is made up of the best artists, developers and designers in the world. We have developed over 55 top 25 applications in the App Store and our latest game, Battle Camp, is the world’s largest mobile MMO with over 30 million downloads. Battle Camp was the App Store’s Best Multiplayer Game and is a Top 100 Grossing App in 100 countries on iOS and Android.

The Role :

Are you a talented Artist with a passion for gaming and are looking for a way to break into the mobile games industry? We are currently seeking a Junior Art Director to join our team of talented game professionals in our studio in downtown San Francisco. This role will work closely with our Art Director on all of our game projects, including our hit game “Battle Camp”. Our ideal candidate will be extremely well versed with Illustrator as that will be their primary (but not only) tool used on the job. They will also have experience creating both human and non-human characters and environments in 2D and 3D, as well as have had experience in UI.

Due to the nature of this position, no candidate will be considered without a diverse portfolio submission.

Responsibilities

Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for mobile games, including creating computer graphic images depicting characters and objects in motion or illustrating a process, and to create visual effects and character animations in Flash , and develop modeling, rigging, UV mapping, texture and animate three- dimensional characters and assets for mobile games.

Work with game design engineers to determine frame-rate parameters and to implement the design of complex graphics and animation.

Make objects or characters appear lifelike by manipulating light, color, texture, shadow, and transparency, or manipulating static images to give the illusion of motion.

Script, plan, and create animated sequences under tight deadlines. Design and illustrate promotional material for Facebook or presentation ads in the Apple mobile game app store.

Oversee and maintain the art direction of the environments, characters, creatures, items, banners, advertisements created by the art team.

Select responsible and skilled artist for new projects in the future. Train new artist to be production ready in style, technique and speed of producing work.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Illustration with coursework in Computer Art Application, Electronic Illustration, Color Theory and Application, Editorial Illustration, and 3D form Design.

Sound Good?

Our offices are located in the heart of San Francisco, and are easily accessible by local, regional transit (BART, Muni, etc.). While we work hard to make the best games out there, we support a casual, open environment where we’re all in this together!