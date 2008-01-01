IT Technician (Temporary)

As an IT Technician at Infinity Ward you will field all help desk calls from our internal end-users with the highest level of service and support.

Your essential duties and responsibilities will include identifying, diagnosing, and resolving technical problems for our users.

Responsibilities:

Resolve all level one and two end-user problems

Build, install, upgrade, troubleshoot and repair desktop computers and peripherals in a network environment

Desktop software support

Installation and support for game development consoles

Creating and supporting user account maintenance

Requirements:

3+ years of IT experience

Fluency in Linux a must

Extensive desktop support experience

Knowledge of version control software

Active Directory, file share permissions, and account maintenance experience

Virtualization software, a plus

About Us:

Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty franchise. The titles developed by Infinity Ward have won over 200 "Game of the Year" awards and 100 "Editor's Choice" awards, among many other industry accolades. In 2007, the studio released Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a revolutionary title that set the bar for the modern first-person shooter. Our latest releases, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Ghosts broke records with the fastest revenue generating launches of any entertainment product. In 2014, Infinity Ward merged with Neversoft, bringing together two talented and accomplished groups under one roof, with the goal of creating the best games possible. We released Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016, and the game became the number one selling console franchise worldwide.

Infinity Ward is located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. A critically-acclaimed studio, Infinity Ward is proud to have one of the most passionate and accomplished development teams in the industry. We love to have as much fun as the games we create, and it shows in our relaxed, yet diligent workplace environment.