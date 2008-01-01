webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward / Activision
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
IT
Position type:
Contract
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

IT Technician (Temporary)

As an IT Technician at Infinity Ward you will field all help desk calls from our internal end-users with the highest level of service and support.

Your essential duties and responsibilities will include identifying, diagnosing, and resolving technical problems for our users.

 

Responsibilities:

  • Resolve all level one and two end-user problems
  • Build, install, upgrade, troubleshoot and repair desktop computers and peripherals in a network environment
  • Desktop software support
  • Installation and support for game development consoles
  • Creating and supporting user account maintenance

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of IT experience
  • Fluency in Linux a must
  • Extensive desktop support experience
  • Knowledge of version control software
  • Active Directory, file share permissions, and account maintenance experience
  • Virtualization software, a plus

About Us:

Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty franchise. The titles developed by Infinity Ward have won over 200 "Game of the Year" awards and 100 "Editor's Choice" awards, among many other industry accolades. In 2007, the studio released Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a revolutionary title that set the bar for the modern first-person shooter. Our latest releases, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Ghosts broke records with the fastest revenue generating launches of any entertainment product. In 2014, Infinity Ward merged with Neversoft, bringing together two talented and accomplished groups under one roof, with the goal of creating the best games possible. We released Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016, and the game became the number one selling console franchise worldwide.

 

Infinity Ward is located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. A critically-acclaimed studio, Infinity Ward is proud to have one of the most passionate and accomplished development teams in the industry. We love to have as much fun as the games we create, and it shows in our relaxed, yet diligent workplace environment.

 

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested