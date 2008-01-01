IT/Facilities Manager

The successful candidate:



-Knows Windows Server configuration inside-and-out, can handle user setup/config, network drive mapping and load balancing, managed update configuration for an environment of 100+ workstations.

-Is able to explain in detail the following acronyms: DHCP, DNS, TCP, VPN, VOIP, SMTP, IMAP/POP3, RAID.

-Can manage physical infrastructure for a growing network of local workstations and development targets, including multiple gigabit switches, multiple servers (some with automatic redundancy), etc.

-Committed to utilize network administration skills to contribute to operational efficiency.

-Is an expert user of Cisco firewalls/routers. Can configure the network to handle local users, VPN remote users, and dedicated VPN tunnels to external resources.

-Understands Perforce administration, particularly drive optimization including automated checkpointing and backups.

-Can handle MS Exchange server setup / administration for an environment of 100+ users, and manage various internal mailing lists.

-Must take on day-to-day problem-solving, as well as big-picture scaling.

-Enjoys building the tools and systems to support a AAA game studio and help it grow. Gamers preferred!



This is advertised as a part-time position, but could also be a full-time position, based on the candidate.



Interested applicants should apply by replying with your resume.