Company Name:
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Website:
http://www.sanzaru.com
Location:
Foster City, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
IT
Position type:
Part Time
Platform
PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
IT/Facilities Manager

The successful candidate: 

-Knows Windows Server configuration inside-and-out, can handle user setup/config, network drive mapping and load balancing, managed update configuration for an environment of 100+ workstations. 
-Is able to explain in detail the following acronyms: DHCP, DNS, TCP, VPN, VOIP, SMTP, IMAP/POP3, RAID. 
-Can manage physical infrastructure for a growing network of local workstations and development targets, including multiple gigabit switches, multiple servers (some with automatic redundancy), etc. 
-Committed to utilize network administration skills to contribute to operational efficiency.
-Is an expert user of Cisco firewalls/routers. Can configure the network to handle local users, VPN remote users, and dedicated VPN tunnels to external resources. 
-Understands Perforce administration, particularly drive optimization including automated checkpointing and backups. 
-Can handle MS Exchange server setup / administration for an environment of 100+ users, and manage various internal mailing lists. 
-Must take on day-to-day problem-solving, as well as big-picture scaling.
-Enjoys building the tools and systems to support a AAA game studio and help it grow. Gamers preferred! 

This is advertised as a part-time position, but could also be a full-time position, based on the candidate.

Interested applicants should apply by replying with your resume.

