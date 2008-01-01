Instructor or Tenure Track in 3D Animation and Game Design (Hard Surface/Environmental Art Faculty)

University of the Incarnate Word is a Catholic institution that welcomes to its community persons of diverse backgrounds, in the belief that their respectful interaction advances the discovery of truth, mutual understanding, self-realization, and the common good.

The University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX seeks a 3D artist and teacher to join the 3D Animation & Game Design program within the School of Media and Design. Primary area of expertise should be hard surface modeling, texturing, environmental modeling, rendering, and game level design. This is a full-time position as either Assistant Professor (Tenure Track) or Instructor rank (depending on qualifications).Official duties and responsibilities of faculty members at the University include teaching, scholarship, service and professional activities. In all matters, faculty are expected to maintain the highest standards of professional ethics consistent with the UIW Mission.

The successful candidate will demonstrate expertise and the ability to teach hard surface 3D modeling, UV mapping, texture painting, rendering and game design techniques within the 3D Animation & Game Design Curriculum. The primary tools of instruction include Maya, VRay/Arnold, Substance Painter, Quixel, Unity, and ZBrush. The successful candidate will have the ability to work effectively with individuals from diverse communities and cultures. Employee shall adhere to all applicable rules and regulations of the University, the Conference, and the NCAA.

Faculty members are expected to engage in service to the program area, school, university, profession, and community. Instructor or Assistant Professor will prepare course outlines based on approved departmental syllabi, prepare exams, projects, and assessments for assigned courses. Additional responsibilities include advising and mentoring students, working to advance the program, and other duties as assigned. New faculty must work collaboratively with departmental faculty to ensure standard curriculum outcomes are met.

The successful candidate will have earned an MFA in 3D animation or related field or a BFA with significant industry experience.

The successful candidate will preferably have extensive industry experience and the ability to convey industry expectations to students. Preference will be given to candidates with interest and experience in teaching a diverse population of students and bringing a knowledge of professional 3D animation and/or game design pipeline production to the classroom. A passion for student empowerment and success is key to our approach.

UIW is committed to a policy of equal opportunity in employment, without regard to race, color, national origin, disability, genetic information, veteran status, sex, gender, age, or religion (except in limited circumstances when religious preference is both permitted by law and deemed appropriate as a matter of University policy.