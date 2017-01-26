Instructor or Lecturer, Digital Media

Job Description

The School of Visual Arts and Design (SVAD) in the College of Arts and Humanities at the University of Central Florida (UCF) seeks an instructor or lecturer for teaching in digital media. This is a nine-month, non-tenure earning position. The duties include teaching a four-course load per semester in addition to service. The anticipated start date is August 2017.

Teaching responsibilities include contributing to the mission of the Digital Media Department in appropriate areas of scholarship. Appropriate specializations may include areas such as development/design focuses in interactive media, web, and game, or other areas within digital media. Specific courses may include Digital Imaging, Interactive Design, Internet Interaction, and Media Software Design.

SVAD is a large diverse unit with several majors and minors in the following areas of study: animation, architecture, art history, digital media, film, game design, graphic design, information design, applied design, and studio art.

UCF offers the following degrees: Architecture (B.D.), Art (B.S., B.A., B.F.A., and M.F.A.) Digital Media (B.A., M.A., and M.F.A.), and Film (B.A., B.F.A., and M.F.A.). More information about the school, our curricular offerings, and faculty areas of research is available at: http://svad.cah.ucf.edu

Position Minimum Qualifications

Candidates must possess a master’s degree (for an instructor) from an accredited institution or a terminal degree (for a lecturer) from an accredited institution in digital media or related field (e.g., computer science, interaction design, or other fields in which digital media is a significant focus of study) at the time of hire.

Candidates must possess teaching experience or have demonstrated evidence of teaching-related activities, such as workshops, training, or scholarship of teaching and learning. Candidates must be able to demonstrate experience in collaborative digital projects and exhibit strong communication skills.

Preferences

Ideal candidates will be proficient in modern scripting/programming languages for development in one or more platforms, such as web, mobile, and games. Ideal candidates will be able to demonstrate a strong understanding of contemporary development practices related to web frameworks or game engine technology. Ideal candidates can also demonstrate an evolving body of creative work, and/or conference presentations in a relevant area.

Special Conditions

Applicants applying to position number 30126 will also be considered for position number 30127.

Additional Application Materials Required

The university requires that all candidates apply online at www.jobswithucf.com In addition to the online application, applicants who want to be fully considered must upload the following individual PDF documents: 1) letter of application, 2) CV, 3) one-page statement describing a teaching philosophy, and 4) contact information for three professional references. In addition, applicants must provide a link to an online portfolio or repository of work.

NOTE: Please have all documents ready when applying so they can be uploaded at that time. The site will not accept more than 10MB total per applicant. Once the online submission process is finalized, the system does not allow applicants to submit documents at a later date.

Complete applications must be received by January 26, 2017. Review of completed applications will begin upon submission. Selected applicants will be required to provide official transcripts. Please direct search related inquiries to: Gideon.Shbeeb@ucf.edu

UCF is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply, including minorities, women, veterans, and individuals with disabilities. As a Florida public university, UCF makes all application materials and selection procedures available to the public upon request.

The University of Central Florida is an emerging preeminent research institution and America’s Partnership University. Our 13 colleges provide education and opportunities to more than 63,000 students from all 50 states and more than 150 countries. Located in Orlando, Florida, UCF is one of the largest universities in the country with 212 degree programs from which to choose. UCF is ranked as a best-value university by The Princeton Review and Kiplinger’s, and one of the nation’s most affordable colleges by Forbes.