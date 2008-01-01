Location:
Worcester , Massachusetts
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Educator/Academic
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Master's Degree/MBA
Instructor of Game and Interactive Media Design - Game Design Generalist
Becker College is currently seeking candidates for a full-time faculty position, starting August 2017, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses covering subject areas such as, but not limited to: Introduction to Game Design (Unity development), Effective Design Strategies, Level Design, and Intermediate Game Design (Unity development). Rank and salary will be commensurate with experience. The ideal candidate will have a strong teaching background in Interactive Media and relevant experience within the game design industry as a system designer/world-builder, or equivalent. Additional expertise in programming, modeling, technical art and production are a plus.
Knowledge, Skills and Qualifications
- MS, MA, or MFA or equivalent in game design, computer animation, interactive media, or a related field preferred;
- 3 – 5 years experience as a game designer/system designer/world builder;
- Higher education teaching experience preferred;
- Have experience developing games for consoles, PC, or mobile games in a Unity development environment.
- Have shipped social, casual, or freemium games with credits as a principal designer;
- Have excellent mathematical, analytical and logical skills;
- Have experience with the game design elements that support maximum engagement, revenue, and retention;
- Is up-to-speed on the latest trends and developments in the game industry;
- Have experience with agile project development (scrum), wireframing, flow diagrams, and prototyping;
- Have a strong knowledge of game progression, game balancing and pacing.
Qualified candidates please send cover letter, resume and three professional references to Deborah.crowley@becker.edu
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.