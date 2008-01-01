Instructor of Game and Interactive Media Design - Game Design Generalist

Qualified candidates please send cover letter, resume and three professional references to Deborah.crowley@becker.edu

Becker College is currently seeking candidates for a full-time faculty position, starting August 2017, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses covering subject areas such as, but not limited to: Introduction to Game Design (Unity development), Effective Design Strategies, Level Design, and Intermediate Game Design (Unity development). Rank and salary will be commensurate with experience. The ideal candidate will have a strong teaching background in Interactive Media and relevant experience within the game design industry as a system designer/world-builder, or equivalent. Additional expertise in programming, modeling, technical art and production are a plus.

