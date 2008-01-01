Instructor - Digital Audio Technology - Game/Interactive Audio

Teach courses in, game audio production and implementation. Transfer knowledge including theory, practical skills, methods and techniques. Impart practical application of principles, techniques tools and software. Other aspects of teaching include; supervision of instructional activities, such as cooperative work experiences, internships, and practice; instructional management, tutoring; curriculum and course development; and creation of teaching and instructional materials and supervision of laboratory activities. Apply using this link https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=1145702
Requirements:
Cogswell College is a 128 year old, accredited institution of higher education located in the heart of the Silicon Valley. Our Mission: to be a leader in providing practical education in the combined disciplines of technology and entrepreneurship with an emphasis on leadership, and a strong focus on new technologies and business models to prepare graduates for careers in the global economy.
The College is committed to cultivating an environment where engineering and artistic specialists work together in innovative and synergistic ways. This position is a unique opportunity to assimilate multiple perspectives as part of the creative process.
Classes may be scheduled at night, during the day, and on weekends. Our schedule conforms to our Academic Calendar posted on our website.
Cogswell is located in San Jose, California (northern California).
Full time faculty enjoy a comprehensive benefit package. All employees receive a free VTA pass to make commuting easier, we are steps away from the Baypointe light rail stop in North San Jose.