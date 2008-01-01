Instructor - Digital Audio Technology - Game/Interactive Audio

Teach courses in, game audio production and implementation. Transfer knowledge including theory, practical skills, methods and techniques. Impart practical application of principles, techniques tools and software. Other aspects of teaching include; supervision of instructional activities, such as cooperative work experiences, internships, and practice; instructional management, tutoring; curriculum and course development; and creation of teaching and instructional materials and supervision of laboratory activities. Apply using this link https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=1145702

Requirements:

Hands-on experience with WWISE, FMOD, Unity, Unreal

Experience with training, teaching or instruction such as successful college level teaching experience or professional training experience is required.

Industry Experience in Game Audio Implementation related role for at least three game titles shipped

Management Experience in Academic or Industry setting preferred

Master’s Degree in Related Field OR Bachelor’s Degree with equivalent experience

Extensive mixing experience and deep understanding of Pro Tools and/or experience in a wide range of contemporary and traditional musical styles and genres.

Ability to translate musical ideas into rich, layered mixes with high audio production quality.

Cogswell College is a 128 year old, accredited institution of higher education located in the heart of the Silicon Valley. Our Mission: to be a leader in providing practical education in the combined disciplines of technology and entrepreneurship with an emphasis on leadership, and a strong focus on new technologies and business models to prepare graduates for careers in the global economy.

The College is committed to cultivating an environment where engineering and artistic specialists work together in innovative and synergistic ways. This position is a unique opportunity to assimilate multiple perspectives as part of the creative process.

Classes may be scheduled at night, during the day, and on weekends. Our schedule conforms to our Academic Calendar posted on our website.

Cogswell is located in San Jose, California (northern California).

Full time faculty enjoy a comprehensive benefit package. All employees receive a free VTA pass to make commuting easier, we are steps away from the Baypointe light rail stop in North San Jose.