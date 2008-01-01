ILMxLAB Gameplay Programmer

Company: ILMxLAB

Benefited/Non-Benefited: Benefited

Salary/Hourly: Salary



Job Description:

We’re on a mission: building the future. We’re working in this crazy-fun, hybridized fusion of entertainment where exceptionally high-end (previously pre-rendered) vfx meets interactive, immersive stories. That spectacular mash-up results in unparalleled real-time worlds where we endeavor to raise the bar for experiences and visuals as high as we possibly can. As if making compelling movies and games wasn’t hard enough in isolation! Don’t get us wrong, we’re not complaining about the challenges. That’s literally why we come to work: It is our great fortune to be standing at the crossroads - unconstrained by a specific title or universe - in a collaborative, highly creative, and highly technical work environment. If that sounds interesting, jump in. We still believe in picking up hitchhikers.



Our team is growing. We are looking for talented, driven creative technologists to help design and implement to join us. Have a look at the description below. If it sounds like you, send us your stuff!



Responsibilities:





Design and implement solutions for gameplay mechanics, AI, player controls, animation, physics, and UI.

Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of artists and engineers in a fast-paced, iterative development environment.

Chief gameplay problem-solver and experience optimizer. You are user-focused. Find the fun. Please.

Write polished, optimized, and documented code with an eye towards re-usability for multiple games.

Assist with R&D and rapid prototyping team as it relates to real-time production.

Assist in spec of development schedule and design specification, ensure implementation of experience matches design.

Identify risks for tech/development and proactively propose solutions.

Actively participate in the QA process to identify, triage and fix bugs.

Supervision of junior or mid-level programmers as required.



Required:

Bachelor’s or Master’s in Computer Science or related discipline.

4+ years of game development experience as a gameplay programmer.

Extensive experience working with Unreal 4 or 3.

Experience working with Blueprints Visual Scripting.

Extensive experience with C++ programming language, strong understanding of C# and C.

Strong familiarity with OOD principles.

Solid understanding of algorithms, physics and math.

Excellent problem solving skills and the ability to work with minimal supervision.

Strong understanding of 3D modeling, texturing and animation.

Passionate about making and playing games.

Passionate about immersive experiences.



Desired:



Game design experience, (double bonus for multiplayer)

Virtual or Augmented Reality development.

Experience integrating game audio libraries such as FMOD, Wwise, Miles

Deep experience with one or more of the following – Rendering, Physics, Networking, Input Systems

Unity and or Mobile game dev experience

Willing to be a generalist when necessary, tackling general, editor, engine, builds or misc. tool tasks.

Agile development experience

To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter here:

https://www.lucasfilm.apply2jobs.com/ProfExt/index.cfm?fuseaction=mExternal.showJob&RID=6520