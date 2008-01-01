HTML5 Game Developer

Overview: Leads development effort in building a reusable HTML5 game platform. Works with internal and external development teams to develop and release commercial games using the HTML5 game platform. Contributes to building game data pipelines and analytic solutions to improve the efficiency of Studio processes. Responsibilities: •Designs, implements, and maintains game systems, tools, and pipelines with a focus on web and mobile platforms. •Develops HTML5 Game Platform for web and mobile platforms that will handle scaling, landscape and portrait modes, support for HiDPI displays, and hardware accelerated rendering. •Creates robust, long-lived, content-agnostic systems with abstraction layers that enable maximum cross-platform feature fidelity. •Helps set performance targets and optimizes performance for mobile devices and web browsers. •Prepares documentation that details components and APIs of platform for use by internal and external developers. •Provides technical guidance in areas of specialization and assists other engineers with technical questions. •Collects and analyzes data within Studio apps; creates reports and interfaces with directors, project managers, and designers to identify actionable plans. •Works with product owners to ensure best practices are followed, that include cost effectiveness, timely and accurate app development. •Other duties and responsibilities may be assigned, as needed. Requirements: •Requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related area, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience. •Requires 3+ years of relevant experience, including analytics data development. •Proficiency in HTML5, Javascript, and CSS3 development •Proficiency with MS Windows Office Suite (Word, Excel, Office) •Ability to understand the needs of the business and to apply technical knowledge to fulfill those requirements. •Goal-oriented pro-active self-starter with ability to work independently and approach challenges with a high degree of adaptability. •Effective written and verbal communication skills. •Must be a team player. •Demonstrates great attention to detail. •Effective time management skill. •Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with all levels of staff. Bonus Skills: •Pixi.JS or other HTML5 graphic library.

Overview:

Leads development effort in building a reusable HTML5 game platform. Works with internal and external development teams to develop and release commercial games using the HTML5 game platform. Contributes to building game data pipelines and analytic solutions to improve the efficiency of Studio processes.



Responsibilities:

• Designs, implements, and maintains game systems, tools, and pipelines with a focus on web and mobile platforms.

• Develops HTML5 Game Platform for web and mobile platforms that will handle scaling, landscape and portrait modes, support for HiDPI displays, and hardware accelerated rendering.

• Creates robust, long-lived, content-agnostic systems with abstraction layers that enable maximum cross-platform feature fidelity.

• Helps set performance targets and optimizes performance for mobile devices and web browsers.

• Prepares documentation that details components and APIs of platform for use by internal and external developers.

• Provides technical guidance in areas of specialization and assists other engineers with technical questions.

• Collects and analyzes data within Studio apps; creates reports and interfaces with directors, project managers, and designers to identify actionable plans.

• Works with product owners to ensure best practices are followed, that include cost effectiveness, timely and accurate app development.

• Other duties and responsibilities may be assigned, as needed.



Requirements:

• Requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related area, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

• Requires 3+ years of relevant experience, including analytics data development.

• Proficiency in HTML5, Javascript, and CSS3 development

• Proficiency with MS Windows Office Suite (Word, Excel, Office)

• Ability to understand the needs of the business and to apply technical knowledge to fulfill those requirements.

• Goal-oriented pro-active self-starter with ability to work independently and approach challenges with a high degree of adaptability.

• Effective written and verbal communication skills.• Must be a team player.• Demonstrates great attention to detail.

• Effective time management skill.

• Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with all levels of staff.



Bonus Skills:

• Pixi.JS or other HTML5 graphic library.