Graphics Software Engineer

The Graphics software team is looking for talented software engineers interested in developing software for mobile and embedded devices. The Graphics software team is responsible for delivering device drivers and tools for Snapdragon chipsets, providing best in class performance, power and features. This role will involve working at all layers of the Graphics software stack on Android and Windows.

Responsibilities will include the design and development of new features, support for new hardware pre/post-silicon development, debugging of issues within software, optimizing software for performance and power, development of unit tests and working with our partners, game developers, and OEMs.

A successful candidate will be exposed to OpenGL ES, Vulkan, Direct3D11, Direct3D12 APIs, VR/AR, and work on code spanning user and kernel mode. In addition, they will be working with other technologies including motion sensors, video encoders, DSPs, GPU and display.



Qualifications

2 - 6+ yrs.professional experience required in the following areas:

Programming skills in C and C++ Embedded software development Device driver programming Experience with Object Oriented Programming

Preferred Qualifications

3+ years of user mode or kernel mode device driver experience Experience with DirectX/OpenGL/OpenCL/Vulkan API Comfortable developing/debugging on the Windows/Android/Linux platforms Motivated engineer willing to take initiative and operate with minimum guidance

Education Requirements