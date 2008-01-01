Graphics Programmer (ICE Team)

What is the ICE Team?

Naughty Dog is home to the ICE Team, one of Sony’s World Wide Studios central technology groups. The ICE Team focuses on creating core graphics technologies used by all PlayStation developers. The ICE Team has been involved with the development of the PlayStation®4 since its inception, including hardware design, graphics libraries, performance analysis tools, and developer support (hardware evangelism).

Summary:

As a Graphics Programmer on the ICE Team, you will be working on core graphics technologies for the PS4 that will be used in every shipped title.

Responsibilities:

Design and program low level graphics engine components to be used by development teams around the world

Create clean, efficient, and well tested code

Support 1st and 3rd party development teams across the world

Collaborate with our sister technology groups on global projects

Write high quality user documentation

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

Excellent 3D math skills (linear algebra, vector math)

Strong graphics background

Strong knowledge of C and C++ programming languages

Strong knowledge of industry standard graphics APIs (DirectX, OpenGL, libGCM, Gnm Library)

Self-motivated individual with excellent problem solving skills

B.S. in Computer Science and/or Mathematics or equivalent work experience

Console programming experience

Desire to understand hardware at a low level

Good oral and written communication skills

Knowledge of shader programming languages (PSSL/HLSL/GLSL/Cg) *Preferred*

Experience with GPGPU or Compute Shaders *Preferred*

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview.