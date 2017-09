Summary:

Join our talented rendering team to develop and implement new and existing rendering techniques for our upcoming game, The Last of Us Part II.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement new and existing rendering techniques

Implement efficient and stunning industry defining visuals

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience

Strong math skills with emphasis on 3D math

Strong knowledge of C and C++ programming languages

Thorough understanding of current graphics hardware and APIs

Experience with DirectX11, HLSL/CG or other equivalent APIs

Console programming experience

Passion for playing and developing exceptional games

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview.