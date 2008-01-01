Graphics Media Architect

The Graphics Media Architecture Team of the Visual and Parallel Computing Group is responsible for the architecture definition of current and future integrated graphics engines of client and server platforms serving consumer and corporate businesses. In this position, you will be responsible for research, modeling, prototyping, hardware architecture and/or microarchitecture definition, or software architecture definition, of video technologies including video processing and video codec.

Your responsibilities may include but not be limited to:

- Research & development 360/VR video content creation to process the pixels from camera sensor domain into video encoding domain via the phases of pixel re-mapping, color correction, image registration, video stitch, and image enhancement filtering.

- Performing algorithm and architecture definition of various video codecs such as HEVC, AV1, VP9/VP8, AVC, MVC and so on.

- Video processing techniques and design implementation such as deblocking and deringing filters, as well as more general video processing techniques such as adaptive algorithms for deinterlacing, high quality scaling, frame rate conversion, color adjustments, sharpness, noise reduction and others

- Making tradeoffs between quality, performance and cost, between fixed function and programmable implementations

- Interacting with silicon design team, software kernel and/or driver development team and validation team in deploying such new techniques

- Conducting or participating in multidisciplinary research in the design, development, testing and utilization of information processing hardware and/or electrical components, mechanisms, materials, and/or circuitry, processes, packaging, and cabinetry for central processing units CPU''s and/or peripheral equipment

- Preparing specifications, evaluating vendors, and analyzing test reports

- Power, performance modeling, projection of various video techniques in hardware and software

- Ensuring products conform to standards and specifications

- Developing plans and cost estimates and assesses projects to analyze risk

- Developing procedures, analysis and design for computer components, products, and systems

- Initiating, guiding and coordinating overall design and development of new ideas and products

- Responding to customer and/or client requests or events as they occur

- Developing solutions to problems utilizing formal education and judgment Responsible for developing multiple aspects of graphics software, display driver development and simulation environment development.

-Works with various partners to enhance and improve graphics performance on upcoming processor graphics devices by analyzing performance issues in software drivers and applications, implementing software performance improvements, and recommending future hardware & software improvements.

-Also responsible for providing internal and external feedback to implement upcoming graphics features in yet to be released OSes to ensure our hardware and software will function and perform as expected on next generation platforms as well as designing/developing/implementing graphics system level software for future platforms.