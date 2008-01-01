Location:
Folsom, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Graphics Hardware Engineer
-
Job Details:
Job Description:
The Visual and Parallel Computing Group at Intel is a worldwide organization that develops integrates 3D graphics parallel compute engines as well as Media and Display technologies for Intel's world class SoC's. This position in the VPG Strategic Planning team will bring you into the exciting and fast pace world of visual computing at Intel where you will help drive the strategic planning for media technologies across SOC’s targeted at phone, tablet, pc and workstation segments. This position is at the forefront of Intel's next generation media development. In this position, you will utilize all your talents to work on the micro architecture/ logic design of the latest best Intel media quick sync technology and design. Candidate should have excellent communication, interpersonal and problem solving skills. You should be motivated, self-directed and able to work effectively both independently and with team.Your responsibilities will include, but not be limited to one or more of the following aspects of the design flow which encompasses all aspects of logic design methodology: Responsible for feature feasibility study , performance analysis and micro architecture of latest landing zone requirement Responsible for digital design of a wide variety of logic functions, with emphasis on media encoder/decoder design Responsible for Register Transfer Level (RTL) HDL design feasibility, development and debug
Qualifications:
Minimum Qualifications: You must possess a Bachelor's with 6 years in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or in a related discipline and industry experience with minimum 4 years logic design experience. A Master's degree is preferred. Candidate should have 6+ years of experience with the following:-Basic Knowledge of computer system architecture and some media codec standards -Solid understanding of digital electronics and logic design -Experience with Verilog, System Verilog -Experience with logic validation, synthesis, and timing analysis toolsPreferred Qualifications:Media knowledge on video standards like H.264, HEVC, VP8/9 are a plus
