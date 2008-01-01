Telltale Games is seeking an enthusiastic Graphics Engineer to help us build out the next-generation of character performances, animation, and visual effects for our upcoming IPs and current award-winning titles!

Telltale’s Core Engineering group is responsible for developing low-level and mid-level libraries and tools used by Telltale’s multi-platform downloadable game development system; the “Telltale Tool”. The “Telltale Tool” is used by Telltale’s artists, designers and Lua programmers to create tons of amazing content for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Wii U, iOS, PC, Mac and Android. The Core Engineering group creates true “author once, run anywhere” technology.

Responsibilities:

Improve, debug, and extend existing graphics, animation, and art pipelines while also building new technology in order to meet the needs of consoles, desktops, and high-end mobile devices

Create robust long-lived, content agnostic systems with abstraction layers that enable maximum cross-platform feature fidelity

Create clean API’s for internal graphics tools and editors that support developing cutting edge game technology in lighting, shadows, and post effects

Design, implement, measure, and analyze algorithms for animation, rendering, and visual effects

Keep abreast of latest developments in hardware & software via developer support, conferences, publications, etc.

Essential Skills and Experience:



B.S. degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience

Strong fluency in C++/STL and 5+ professional C++ experience is required

3+years of professional game development experience focused on graphics including at least some development experience with current gen hardware (PS3, Xbox 360, Wii)

Deep understanding of current graphics hardware and tools, with a keen focus on measurement and analysis to improve rendering performance

Solid foundation in 3D math, algorithms, and modern computing fundamentals

Self-directing and independent, working effectively within an existing engine structure

Experience maintaining and debugging a large code base developed by multiple programmers over several of years

Previous experience implementing real time global illumination system like Enlighten

Ability to define deliverables and collaborate on production scheduling



Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.



Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.