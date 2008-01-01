We’re looking for a talented Graphics Engineer to join our growing team! We’re building intricate and surreal locations, pushing our style, designs, engine and hardware to the limits: we need a skilled individual to be a key part in crafting a stunning experience.





Our graphical presentation is critical to our projects; it contributes to an aesthetic and atmosphere that is entirely our own. If you feel you’d be a good fit for our highly collaborative team and want to make a major impact with an agile group, join us!





Your responsibilities + attributes:

Utilize current graphics features and design a variety of new features in Unreal 4.

Staying current on the latest graphics technology via research, eager to utilize new techniques in Unreal 4.

Bolster existing features in the engine to support members of the team.

Ability to breakdown tasks with accurate time estimates, from high-level components to smaller tasks.

Capable of working independently, keeping on-task and motivated.

Excited and able to work with a small, nimble team and participate in major decisions.





Skills + Experience:

Extensive knowledge of C/C++ programming and HLSL shaders.

Visual Studio experience.

Proficient in Unreal 4, including ample familiarity with the Blueprint system.

Incredible 3d math skills.

Ample understanding of GPU architecture.

Familiarity with Maya is a plus.

Shipped title experience preferred.





To apply:

Send your application to info@heart-machine.com with the title "Job Application - Graphics Engineer".





Please include specific skills you would bring to a new project, as well as any links to current and/or past projects.





*Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.