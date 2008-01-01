Location:
Austin, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Graphics Engineer
The Graphics Engineer will join Armature on exciting, high visibility projects for a variety of platforms and utilizing various engines. We value talent, precision, self-motivation and collaboration.
Relocation assistance within the US is available for this position.
If interested in applying for this position, please submit resume to: hr@armature.com
Responsibilities:
- Designing and implementing systems and tools to support engine, rendering, and technology needs
- Help support and maintain existing systems.
- Provide support and assistance to team end users.
- Writing clear, maintainable, portable, and highly functional code.
- Profiling and performance tuning of code and systems to remove bottlenecks and improve the art pipeline.
- As needed work on runtime engine tasks to support specific project requirements.
- Anticipates, identifies and articulates problem areas and finds preventative solutions.
- Testing and documenting of the code you write.
Qualifications:
- Minimum 5 years game programming experience.
- Expertise in C and C++.
- Strong generalist skills and solid code architectural skills.
- Solid understanding of graphics-related math.
- Expert in modern rendering techniques for lighting and visual effects
- Works well in an energetic, collaborative environment
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Excellent organizational, problem solving and time management skills
- Commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures.
- Development experience in Unity and Unreal4 a plus
- Candidates must have a US work permit or citizenship
