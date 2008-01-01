The Graphics Engineer will join Armature on exciting, high visibility projects for a variety of platforms and utilizing various engines. We value talent, precision, self-motivation and collaboration.

Relocation assistance within the US is available for this position.

If interested in applying for this position, please submit resume to: hr@armature.com

Responsibilities:

Designing and implementing systems and tools to support engine, rendering, and technology needs

Help support and maintain existing systems.

Provide support and assistance to team end users.

Writing clear, maintainable, portable, and highly functional code.

Profiling and performance tuning of code and systems to remove bottlenecks and improve the art pipeline.

As needed work on runtime engine tasks to support specific project requirements.

Anticipates, identifies and articulates problem areas and finds preventative solutions.

Testing and documenting of the code you write.

Qualifications: