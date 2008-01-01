webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Graphics Engineer

The Graphics Engineer will join Armature on exciting, high visibility projects for a variety of platforms and utilizing various engines. We value talent, precision, self-motivation and collaboration.

Relocation assistance within the US is available for this position.

If interested in applying for this position, please submit resume to: hr@armature.com

Responsibilities:

  • Designing and implementing systems and tools to support engine, rendering, and technology needs
  • Help support and maintain existing systems.
  • Provide support and assistance to team end users.
  • Writing clear, maintainable, portable, and highly functional code.
  • Profiling and performance tuning of code and systems to remove bottlenecks and improve the art pipeline.
  • As needed work on runtime engine tasks to support specific project requirements.
  • Anticipates, identifies and articulates problem areas and finds preventative solutions.
  • Testing and documenting of the code you write.

Qualifications:

  • Minimum 5 years game programming experience.
  • Expertise in C and C++.
  • Strong generalist skills and solid code architectural skills.
  • Solid understanding of graphics-related math.
  • Expert in modern rendering techniques for lighting and visual effects
  • Works well in an energetic, collaborative environment
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Excellent organizational, problem solving and time management skills
  • Commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures.
  • Development experience in Unity and Unreal4 a plus
  • Candidates must have a US work permit or citizenship
