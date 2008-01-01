Location:
Boston Area (work remotely), Massachusetts
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Graphics / Engine Programmer
Senior Programmer (Graphics / Engine)
Crate Entertainment is looking for a talented graphics / engine programmer to work with designers and artists on improving the visuals, performance and engine capabilities of our games. This role would involve working to update Grim Dawn engine technology along with work on other unnanounced strategy / RPG titles for PC and possibly console.
We're looking for someone who has solid technical ability but also the judgement to know what needs improvement, when something looks right and what features make sense for a given game. We probably won't always have a full load of graphics / engine oriented work, so you must also be willing to help out with other general / gameplay coding tasks. Work would take place remotely (we have no physical office, though most of the team is in MA) and you would be expected to generally be online and available weekdays during "core" hours but otherwise can set your own schedule.
Required Qualifications
- 3+ years of professional game development experience as an engineer
- 3+ years professional experience coding in C++
- Extensive knowledge of current graphics and rendering technology
- Exceptional mathmatical skills
- Experience with optimization and multi-threading
- Ability to work within an existing engine and identify appropriate targets for improvement
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Highly self-driven and able to accomplish goals with minimal supervision
- Passion for games and some background in PC strategy and RPG / ARPG genres
- Must reside in the United States and be authorized to work
Preferred Qualifications
- Shipped a title written in C++ or C# for PC or Console
- Experience programming with C#
- Prior work in the Unity and / or Unreal engines
- Experience working in a soul crushing environment (to give you perspective)
- Live in the New England area
Applicants can directly email a cover letter and resume to jobs@crateentertainment.com
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.