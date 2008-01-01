Location:
Phoenix, Arizona
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Graphics Design and Validation Engineer
-
Job Description:
If you're interested in computer graphics and working with leading graphics hardware engineers on Intel's latest GPU/CPU architecture, then our Visual and Parallel Computing Group (VPG) has opportunities for you. VPG delivers Intel's 3D graphics, media, display, GPU, and Parallel Computing Technology. In this position, you will be playing a key role in the pre-silicon design and validation of Intel's leading edge integrated graphics CPU products. Your responsibilities will include but not be limited to: - Writing specifications to describe design changes, and intended implementation. - Coding design changes in RTL, following team coding guidelines. - Analyzing timing reports to look for alternate design approaches to meet frequency requirements. - Development of testplans, testbench, BFMs (bus functional models), checkers, trackers for assigned areas of the chip - Testplan execution involving test writing/debugging and driving bug closure - Development of functional coverage groups/points and achieving coverage goals - Working closely with design engineers, micro-architects, other team members to ensure high quality of testplans, functional coverage, and tests - Strong discipline and attention to detail in ensuring effective high quality validation that minimizes bug escapes to higher levels of validation - Contributing to process improvements where applicable, and gaining domain expertise to be able to independently validate effectively - Interfacing with emulation, software teams to ensure synergy with RTL validation - Ability to deliver high-quality output against deadlines and able to work effectively in a cross-site team environment -You should have excellent problem-solving and interpersonal skills, as well as good written and verbal communication skills.
Qualifications:
You must possess a Bachelor's degree with 3 years' experience, or a Master's degree with 1 years' experience. Degree should be in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or related field. Candidate should have 3+ years of experience in the following areas: - Very strong background in logic verification with a good understanding of logic design concepts - Expertise in Verilog*, System Verilog*, AVM*/OVM*, Perl scripting, and VCS* simulator - Expertise in functional coverage concepts/implementation - Strong experience with testplan/testbench/bus-functional-models/checkers/trackers development, and test writing/debug - Working knowledge of UNIX*, and Windows* - Familiarity with the ASIC design flow and working knowledge of 3D Graphics
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.