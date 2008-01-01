Graphics and Multicore Developer Relations Engineer

Job Description:

Help make games and interactive entertainment better with a role as a Software Engineer working with AAA developers.The interactive entertainment industry is rapidly changing, with many top tier developers looking to set themselves apart with exciting new directions like VR, AR and other emerging technologies. Our team makes this possible through joint engagements with the World's top game developers to deliver the most engaging and compelling games to users on the Intel platform. The ideal match for our team is excited about the games industry and helping developers bring new experiences, novel techniques and key optimizations to tomorrow's most played games. Working with cutting edge hardware, driver and game code bases requires a creative and adaptable mindset. We work directly with external developers on their source code to help build the best gaming experiences for today and tomorrow's players. We're passionate about sharing our learnings and ensuring our results are helpful to the ecosystem by delivering collateral. We're helping to change the game, literally, and will be a big part of Intel's future success in the future of entertainment.

Requirements:

Fantastic written & oral communication skills - engineers from Intel and around the ecosystem learn and grow as a result of our efforts.

C/C++ programming – we are helping the ecosystem create the best experiences. It is important that you are a strong native coder, able to quickly identify performance opportunities and are passionate about writing clear, efficient code.

Advanced graphics programming knowledge, including knowledge of the pipelines, APIs such as DirectX11, DirectX12, OpenGL and Vulkan.

Knowledge of at least one shading language is required along with knowledge of tools and techniques for graphics debugging and optimization.

Industry Experience - whether it's as a GPU Driver Developer, DevRel Engineer or as an Engineer at a gaming company you have an understanding of the games industry and its unique challenges and opportunities.

Familiarity with modern processor architecture, including CPU, GPU, memory sub-system and other components.

Passionate about video games and/or interactive entertainment experiences.

Awesome if you have it:

Unity or the Unreal Engine, in addition to your solid native programming skills, to make games

Some experience around Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality or Computer Vision

Worked for or at an interactive entertainment studio in the past

Used tools such as VTune to help you optimize your code

US, Oregon, Hillsboro

Canada, Montreal, Canada, Toronto, Canada, Vancouver, Germany, Munich, United Kingdom, Great Britain, US, California, Irvine, US, California, Los Angeles, US, Texas, Austin, Virtual US and Canada

