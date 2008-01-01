Generalist Programmer

Able to work in the United States

Prior work, personal or professional, that shows exceptional insight and skill of execution

Comfortable working closely with Designers, Artists, and other members of the development team in a highly iterative environment

Passion for games and game technology

Rapid learner, able to absorb and understand complex systems

Respect for sound engineering principles, must be at ease working with the grain of existing code paradigms

Shipped at least one game

Have performed multi-disciplinary work with large-scale game engine architecture

Excellent C++ programming and systems design skills, other languages a plus

BS – MS in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience

Debug, improve and maintain our large existing code-bases. You will need to be comfortable working in (and learning) a variety of programming languages as needed.

Design, implement, debug and maintain highly scalable, performant game code, engine code and tools code.

Work closely with engineers, designers, artists, producers and quality assurance to make great games.

Do you want to work in a small team environment where each member holds a high degree of autonomy and accountability? In this role, you'll be responsible for designing and refining rendering systems, working closely with the art department to develop the game's look, optimizing the graphics to meet performance requirements and other areas. You must be ready to shoulder any task as the need arises. You will be expected to hit the ground running, seek out areas of need and maximize your impact. If you are smart, disciplined, and a good team player, specific experience is secondary. We believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.

