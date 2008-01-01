webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Skydance Interactive
Website:
http://skydance.com/
Location:
Marina Del Rey, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Generalist Programmer

Job Description

Do you want to work in a small team environment where each member holds a high degree of autonomy and accountability? In this role, you'll be responsible for designing and refining rendering systems, working closely with the art department to develop the game's look, optimizing the graphics to meet performance requirements and other areas. You must be ready to shoulder any task as the need arises. You will be expected to hit the ground running, seek out areas of need and maximize your impact. If you are smart, disciplined, and a good team player, specific experience is secondary.  We believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.

Responsibilities

  • Work closely with engineers, designers, artists, producers and quality assurance to make great games.

  • Design, implement, debug and maintain highly scalable, performant game code, engine code and tools code.

  • Debug, improve and maintain our large existing code-bases. You will need to be comfortable working in (and learning) a variety of programming languages as needed.

  • Write detailed unit tests and provide documentation.

Requirements

  • BS – MS in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience

  • Excellent C++ programming and systems design skills, other languages a plus

  • 2 years + programming experience, including game industry experience

  • Experience working with Unreal Engine 4

  • Have performed multi-disciplinary work with large-scale game engine architecture

  • Experience with Xbox One/PS4 consoles

  • Shipped at least one game

  • Respect for sound engineering principles, must be at ease working with the grain of existing code paradigms

  • Strong math skills

  • Rapid learner, able to absorb and understand complex systems

  • Good interpersonal communication skills

  • Passion for games and game technology

  • Comfortable working closely with Designers, Artists, and other members of the development team in a highly iterative environment

  • Prior work, personal or professional, that shows exceptional insight and skill of execution

  • Able to work in the United States

Plusses

  • Experience working in VR environments

