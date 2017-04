Knows that milliseconds come with decimal points.

Knows that milliseconds come with decimal points.

Enjoys diverse environments and new challenges.

Enjoys diverse environments and new challenges.

Experience with Java and Lua.

Experience with Java and Lua.

Experience in writing Direct X11 and windows native code.

Experience in writing Direct X11 and windows native code.

Excitement about VR and the possibilities it will bring.

Excitement about VR and the possibilities it will bring.

Ability to work in a collaborative environment.

Ability to work in a collaborative environment.

Good understanding of system design and implementation of scalable solutions.

Good understanding of system design and implementation of scalable solutions.

Strong C++ knowledge with at least 5 years of professional experience.

Strong C++ knowledge with at least 5 years of professional experience.

Tackling issues with emerging technologies in a growing space.

Tackling issues with emerging technologies in a growing space.

Developing new systems to extend platform capabilities.

Developing new systems to extend platform capabilities.

Developing new systems to extend platform capabilities.

We’re looking for a full-time Engineer to help us build WEVR’s Virtual Reality Transport platform for delivering high-quality VR content.

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message