Tangentlemen are looking for a Generalist Engineer for a new Action Adventure game. If you love working in the Unreal engine and have a passion for multiplayer games, join a team of industry veterans dedicated to making the highest quality games.

Responsibilities:

● As a generalist, design and implement engineering solutions on demand in many areas of game development such as game mechanics, multiplayer code, navigation, player controls, AI, animation, physics, rendering, localization and UI.

● Collaborate with other engineers to develop various gameplay systems.

● Write well-architected maintainable code with an eye towards re-usability for multiple games.

● Develop and test code, fix bugs, profile and optimize code as directed.

● Identify technical and developmental risks/obstacles and generate solutions to overcome identified risks.

● Willing to refactor your code or others’ code when needed or as directed

● Modify Unreal engine code when needed or as directed.

● Document and peer review technical designs and code submissions with other software engineers.

● Work with QA, providing information needed to fully test developed code.

● Keep up to date on state-of-the-art software engineering methods, practices, and technologies.

● Communicate with other team members, internal customers, and when required external customers to determine requirements.

Requirements:

● Experience in the design and implementation of several game development systems such as AI, player controls, and game mechanics.

● Unreal 4 or 3 development experience.

● C++ proficiency and strong object oriented design skills.

● Follow best practices, development processes, and coding standards.

● Ability to quickly and independently learn and enhance a large established code base.

● Experience with memory management, multi-threaded programming, cross-platform development, working on a multiplayer project and a working knowledge of 3D math.

● Ability to prioritize, plan, and organize work

● Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Math, Engineering or related area or equivalent industry experience.

● Minimum of 4 years game industry experience with 1 shipped titles especially Console products.

● Must be an effective communicator, both verbally and written

● Positive attitude, get along with others, strong work ethic, and the ability to work in a highly collaborative team environment.

● A passion for making and playing games with an eye for detail and feel for good gameplay.

Pluses:

● Game system design and implementation in a shipped Unreal engine 3 or 4 title.

● Practice developing in a Scrum or Agile development environment.

● Console development experience.