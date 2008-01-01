webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Tangentlemen
Website:
http://www.tangentlemen.com
Location:
Playa Vista, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Generalist Engineer

Tangentlemen are looking for a Generalist Engineer for a new Action Adventure game.  If you love working in the Unreal engine and have a passion for multiplayer games, join a team of industry veterans dedicated to making the highest quality games.

 

Responsibilities:

●        As a generalist, design and implement engineering solutions on demand in many areas of game development such as game mechanics, multiplayer code, navigation, player controls, AI, animation, physics, rendering, localization and UI.

●        Collaborate with other engineers to develop various gameplay systems.

●        Write well-architected maintainable code with an eye towards re-usability for multiple games.

●        Develop and test code, fix bugs, profile and optimize code as directed.

●        Identify technical and developmental risks/obstacles and generate solutions to overcome identified risks.

●        Willing to refactor your code or others’ code when needed or as directed

●        Modify Unreal engine code when needed or as directed.

●        Document and peer review technical designs and code submissions with other software engineers.

●        Work with QA, providing information needed to fully test developed code.

●        Keep up to date on state-of-the-art software engineering methods, practices, and technologies.

●        Communicate with other team members, internal customers, and when required external customers to determine requirements.

 

Requirements:

●        Experience in the design and implementation of several game development systems such as AI, player controls, and game mechanics.

●        Unreal 4 or 3 development experience.

●        C++ proficiency and strong object oriented design skills.

●        Follow best practices, development processes, and coding standards.

●        Ability to quickly and independently learn and enhance a large established code base.

●        Experience with memory management, multi-threaded programming, cross-platform development, working on a multiplayer project and a working knowledge of 3D math.

●        Ability to prioritize, plan, and organize work

●        Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Math, Engineering or related area or equivalent industry experience.

●        Minimum of 4 years game industry experience with 1 shipped titles especially Console products.

●        Must be an effective communicator, both verbally and written

●        Positive attitude, get along with others, strong work ethic, and the ability to work in a highly collaborative team environment.

●        A passion for making and playing games with an eye for detail and feel for good gameplay.

 

Pluses:

●        Game system design and implementation in a shipped Unreal engine 3 or 4 title.

●        Practice developing in a Scrum or Agile development environment.

●        Console development experience.

 

