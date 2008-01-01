General Manager, Game Developers Conference

Overview:

Game Developers Conference is the world's largest professional game industry event. GDC attracts over 26,000 attendees, and is the primary forum where programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, business decision-makers and others involved in the development of interactive games and virtual reality gather to exchange ideas and shape the future of the industry.

The GDC General Manager has overall responsibility for managing the success and growth of GDC San Francisco, as well as related VRDC events co-located with GDC and standalone during the year.

About the Role:

1. The primary duty of this role is overseeing all aspects of strategy; planning; management and onsite execution of the Game Developers Conference portfolio.

2. Maintains GDC’s relevancy via keeping and enhancing vibrant relationships with the event’s attendees, content providers and sponsors.

3. Work directly with content leads to continue the most cutting edge conference program for the video game and VR industries.

4. Participates directly with key Advisory Boards on session programming & maintains high level relationships to invite key speakers.

5. Work closely with Content, Marketing, Sales and Operations to manage Game Developers Conference in all aspects of the business, effectively managing both internal and external partnerships.

6. Work with the events logistics team to execute and ensure attendees get an exciting and rewarding event experience

7. Ability to grasp the trends of the game/VR market, its needs and opportunities for growth and expansion.

Responsibilities

1. GDC Stewardship and Development

a. Responsible as the steward for the GDC brand – its continued success and credibility in the market as well as set the strategy for the GDC business.

b. Work with speaker and content partners, advisory board, UBM leadership, marketing, sales and operations groups to achieve success across the portfolio.

c. Be the evangelist internally and external for GDC as the most important event in the game industry.

2. Event Planning & Programming

a. Manage the development of the GDC/VRDC conferences in conjunction with the content leads and advisory boards.

b. Work with marketing and operations on look and feel for the event.

c. Managing P&Ls, accurate business forecasting and managing to budget.

3. Sales

a. Work with the sales organization to ensure they are well informed, well versed in the value proposition of the business, have compelling sales materials and strategy to maximize the sponsor opportunities

b. Ensure the sales team is covering all elements of the market including growth opportunities, competitive opportunities and new business development.

c. Work with the head of sales to ensure the sales team is accurately forecasting and tracking to goal

4. Marketing

a. Own the brand, vision and support the marketing organization in execution of the marketing plan.

b. Work with the head of marketing to develop effective campaigns, create compelling sponsor and attendee messaging, maintain brand value and effectively reach the alumni and new audiences to ensure growth year to year

c. Ensure marketing executes against a strong sales marketing and event marketing campaign

5. Special Events

a. Work to ensure brand values from concept inception through execution

b. Liaise on any relevant communications and concerns brought to our attention by content providers

c. Coordinate with operations for any special events, entertainment, creative programs and new elements of the event.

6. Innovation

a. Regular evaluation of growth market opportunities, new product opportunities and acquisitions that will add value to the business.

About You:

1. You are highly organized with deep experience running teams and managing P&Ls. You are articulate and responsive in communications, eloquent in the written and spoken word and able to build strong business relationships.

2. Problem solving – you balance stakeholder needs while maintaining brand and business objectives.

3. Objective Leadership: your effectiveness in keeping the team together and getting work done is a function of leadership and character, not rank.

4. Strong culture builder with a good eye for talent and able to develop and motivate staff.

5. Out of the box thinking: You are willing to challenge norms and come up with fresh ideas and approaches on reaching audiences and engaging attendees.

Requirements:

1. Minimum of five years experience in live event business models, managing operations, or previous role as a brand manager/event GM.

2. Minimum of five years of experience successfully managing dynamic teams through organizational change by encouraging personal and professional growth.

3. Proven success working in matrixed organizations and influencing internal stakeholders, services and platforms. Comfortable collaborating internally and externally.

4. You are well traveled, culturally sensitive, and balance human factors with professional expectations.

5. Comfortable with traveling for work (approximately 5-15% annually)

6. Position to be based in San Francisco