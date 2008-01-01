Games Website Developer (#2346)

Are you a skilled web developer who’s always wanted to work in the gaming industry? Does your creativity match your passion for reliable and secure technology? Do you dream of not only contributing to, but owning a major part of a Fortune 50’s web-presence? And above all, are you a gamer at heart? If this sounds like you, read on!



As a Lionbridge web developer, you’re assignment will be onsite with Amazon Game Studios. And at Amazon, the goal is simple - to create great games. Ground-breaking games that can redefine the boundaries of player experience and change the way the world sees digital entertainment. Games have the power to connect people at a massive scale, and creating these experiences will produce some of the future’s most influential voices in media and art. Amazon is looking for the best developers in the world to join the team and become architects of this vision. And as a web developer for AGS you’ll have the power of Twitch, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the entire Amazon ecosystem to shape the future of games. You will work alongside talented industry veterans, including key contributors from dozens of titles: Half Life 2, Left for Dead, Portal, Thief, System Shock 2, Age of Empires, Dawn Of War II, Halo, The Last of Us, Gears of War, Forza, and Bioshock.



Key Responsibilities:

• Build rich clients and web sites that highlight and promote Amazon’s games and game services.

• Actively participate in design and implementation reviews.

• Be a champion for gamers: Build customer experiences that thrill and entertain our players and constantly create new ways to delight customers.



Basic Qualifications:

• 3+ years of experience developing highly interactive web pages and internet applications for various platforms and devices (desktop, mobile, etc)

• Expertise in CSS, HTML and JavaScript/AJAX

• Experience with writing high performance JavaScript/CSS

• A solid understanding of web design principles

• Familiarity with modern web technologies, including CSS animation and mobile-specific technologies

• Experience translating design mockups and prototypes into working application designs.