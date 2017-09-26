Self-driven, meticulous and curious in nature

Experience running build files with software suites such as Visual Studio

Experience with industry standard test software such as JIRA, TestRail, Confluence, or equivalents

Proven experience drafting, managing and execution of test cases for one or more features.

Hands on experience being responsible for a feature

Passionate and avid gamer with experience working as a Games STE

Demonstrated capability in writing detailed area test plan documents, executing test strategies and performing exploratory testing for games

Strong academic or practical knowledge of QA methodologies and tools, software testing standards, strategies, and the software development cycle

Lionbridge is hiring experienced Games Software Test Engineers that have been responsible for a feature and are passionate about games to assist one of the world’s most innovative and customer-centric game studios develop and launch cutting edge games.

