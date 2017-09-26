webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Lionbridge Technologies
Website:
http://www.lionbridge.com
Location:
Irvine, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Tester/QA
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Other
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Some College
Games STE

Lionbridge is hiring experienced Games Software Test Engineers that have been responsible for a feature and are passionate about games to assist one of the world’s most innovative and customer-centric game studios develop and launch cutting edge games.  

 

  • Strong academic or practical knowledge of QA methodologies and tools, software testing standards, strategies, and the software development cycle
  • Demonstrated capability in writing detailed area test plan documents, executing test strategies and performing exploratory testing for games
  • Passionate and avid gamer with experience working as a Games STE 
  • Hands on experience being responsible for a feature
  • Adept with writing detailed concise bug reports.
  • Proven experience drafting, managing and execution of test cases for one or more features.
  • Experience with industry standard test software such as JIRA, TestRail, Confluence, or equivalents
  • Experience running build files with software suites such as Visual Studio
  • Practiced and analytical problem-solving approach
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Self-driven, meticulous and curious in nature
