Lionbridge is hiring experienced Games Software Test Engineers that have been responsible for a feature and are passionate about games to assist one of the world’s most innovative and customer-centric game studios develop and launch cutting edge games.
- Strong academic or practical knowledge of QA methodologies and tools, software testing standards, strategies, and the software development cycle
- Demonstrated capability in writing detailed area test plan documents, executing test strategies and performing exploratory testing for games
- Passionate and avid gamer with experience working as a Games STE
- Hands on experience being responsible for a feature
- Adept with writing detailed concise bug reports.
- Proven experience drafting, managing and execution of test cases for one or more features.
- Experience with industry standard test software such as JIRA, TestRail, Confluence, or equivalents
- Experience running build files with software suites such as Visual Studio
- Practiced and analytical problem-solving approach
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Self-driven, meticulous and curious in nature
