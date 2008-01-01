Games Software Engineer

We are currently looking for a full-time Game Software Engineer. We are seeking sharp, ambitious talent to join our team to work on our next generation MMOs. Everything we do here is challenging -- giant worlds, lots of content, complicated rules and systems.

Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused and casual atmosphere of a small developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we only hire the best and most talented people who love the work, the genre and the game.

Every day you could be:

* Debugging and improving our live games, for the benefit of our players.

* Collaborating with innovative art and design teams, and working closely with the rest of our world-class programming staff.

* Building and extending features end-to-end for our live games. From database, to server code, to client code, to UI – you will work in all of it.

What we’d like to see:

* Ability to communicate clearly and concisely.

* Well organized.

* A drive to improve the development and player experience.

* Extremely proficient in C programming and debugging.

* In-depth knowledge of and experience with games.

* A love for video games.

* Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent experience)

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com