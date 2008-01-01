webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Website:
http://www.sanzaru.com
Location:
Foster City , California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Gameplay/UI Scripter

Responsibilities:

  • Assist designers and artists realize their ideas in both Unreal 4 and Unity
  • Expand upon existing gameplay systems in Unreal Blueprints and Unity c#
  • Build 2d/3d UI for both tools and game experiences
  • Quickly iterating over systems based on team input
  • Work closely with engineers to optimize and improve implementations
  • Thinking creatively and critically to expand user experiences into new virtual reality medium

 

Experience/Skills:

  • Recent graduate. Industry experience a plus
  • Strong experience in C#, python or equivalent. C++ proficiency a plus
  • Comfortable thinking and manipulating assets in 3 dimensions
  • Working knowledge of Unity. Unreal 4 a big plus!
  • Ability to collaborate with team  members to bring gameplay to life
  • Avid gamer
  • BS Computer Science or equivalent experience
