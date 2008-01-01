Location:
Foster City , California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Gameplay/UI Scripter
Responsibilities:
- Assist designers and artists realize their ideas in both Unreal 4 and Unity
- Expand upon existing gameplay systems in Unreal Blueprints and Unity c#
- Build 2d/3d UI for both tools and game experiences
- Quickly iterating over systems based on team input
- Work closely with engineers to optimize and improve implementations
- Thinking creatively and critically to expand user experiences into new virtual reality medium
Experience/Skills:
- Recent graduate. Industry experience a plus
- Strong experience in C#, python or equivalent. C++ proficiency a plus
- Comfortable thinking and manipulating assets in 3 dimensions
- Working knowledge of Unity. Unreal 4 a big plus!
- Ability to collaborate with team members to bring gameplay to life
- Avid gamer
- BS Computer Science or equivalent experience
