As a Gameplay Reporting Specialist at Infinity Ward, you will use your SQL and Tableau skills to develop reports and dashboards used to balance the gameplay experience, and inform the game team on areas of interest.• Create SQL / HQL queries to extract data needed for reports • Develop automated Tableau reports requested by game designers and studio leadership • QA data values and to find potential bugs in data tracking• 1+ year of Tableau development experience • 1+ year of SQL / HQL experience

