webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4, Wii, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Some College
Apply for this job

Gameplay Reporting Specialist

 

As a Gameplay Reporting Specialist at Infinity Ward, you will use your SQL and Tableau skills to develop reports and dashboards used to balance the gameplay experience, and inform the game team on areas of interest. Responsibilities: • Create SQL / HQL queries to extract data needed for reports • Develop automated Tableau reports requested by game designers and studio leadership • QA data values and to find potential bugs in data tracking Requirements: • 1+ year of Tableau development experience • 1+ year of SQL / HQL experience

 

 

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested