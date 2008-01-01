Gameplay Programmer

Send your resume to mcohen@cignition.com

We are looking for innovative gameplay programmers to join our team. Cignition is a growing startup, passionate about blending gameplay and neuroscience to create immersive learning experiences. As a member of our team, you will wear many hats and be required to prototype, develop core features, and optimize for target platforms. You will have the opportunity to collaborate with designers, artists, other developers, teachers, scientists, and subject-matter experts to help define the vision for our products. This is a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a company developing an innovative new approach to interactive learning.

