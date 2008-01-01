Location:
Palo Alto, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
iOS, Mac OS X, PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Gameplay Programmer
We are looking for innovative gameplay programmers to join our team. Cignition is a growing startup, passionate about blending gameplay and neuroscience to create immersive learning experiences. As a member of our team, you will wear many hats and be required to prototype, develop core features, and optimize for target platforms. You will have the opportunity to collaborate with designers, artists, other developers, teachers, scientists, and subject-matter experts to help define the vision for our products. This is a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a company developing an innovative new approach to interactive learning.
Responsibilities
- Write extensible and easily maintained game code using C# in the Unity game engine.
- Create asynchronous data-driven components capable of handling dynamic content received from a web server.
- Develop technical solutions for challenges faced in deploying a multi-platform game with limited processing and storage resources.
Requirements
- Mastery of software design fundamentals including object oriented patterns, event driven systems, optimization, and debugging principals.
- Must have gone through a full commercial product cycle – from concept to shipping and post launch support in a role that included both architecting game systems and tracking down bugs.
- Self-starter, mentality to thrive in a startup environment, exploring a new problem space.
- Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Pluses
- Experience with tablet/mobile graphics pipelines, multi-threaded programming practices, and HTTP API techniques.
- iOS/Tablet/touch-interface design and implementation.
- Familiar with Python and REST API fundamentals.
We offer
- Highly collaborative environment with wide range of expertise.
- Opportunity to greatly improve human learning.
- Generous stock options and opportunity to help build company from startup.
- Highly competitive benefits package.
Send your resume to mcohen@cignition.com
