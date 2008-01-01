webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Indeed
Website:
http://Indeed.com
Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Gameplay Programmer

As a Game Programmer on this project you will work with our designers to conceive of and implement elements of scripted and emergent world content, combat and activities. You will develop and maintain the tools and systems necessary for designers to create missions, build complex gameplay mechanics and tweak and balance the game. Your work will take you all over the codebase from underlying systems to weapons, from animations to user interface, from physics to VFX. In order to fully realize a feature or a section of gameplay, it is necessary to work closely with an array of disciplines.

Required Qualifications

  • A keen sense of fun gameplay
  • Familiarity with AI, physics, animation and gameplay code in general
  • Strong math skills
  • Strong communication skills and ability to work in a team

Beneficial Experience

  • Experience with Havok Physics, Animation and AI
  • At least one shipped AAA title for current or last generation consoles
  • Experience with character scripting, animation state machines and animation blending
  • Experience with developing tools and asset pipelines
  • Experience with game design processes

To thrive in a programming position at Avalanche Studios, you need to be willing and have the ability to learn new tools and workflows. You have a positive attitude and contribute to a healthy team dynamic by seeing opportunities and highlighting limitations in a constructive way. You can communicate to clearly establish common goals and align expectations. You are ambitious and are interested in pushing the boundaries of our user experience but can also skillfully balance this with the realities and constraints of the situation at hand.

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested