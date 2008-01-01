Gameplay Programmer

As a Game Programmer on this project you will work with our designers to conceive of and implement elements of scripted and emergent world content, combat and activities. You will develop and maintain the tools and systems necessary for designers to create missions, build complex gameplay mechanics and tweak and balance the game. Your work will take you all over the codebase from underlying systems to weapons, from animations to user interface, from physics to VFX. In order to fully realize a feature or a section of gameplay, it is necessary to work closely with an array of disciplines.

Required Qualifications

A keen sense of fun gameplay

Familiarity with AI, physics, animation and gameplay code in general

Strong math skills

Strong communication skills and ability to work in a team

Beneficial Experience

Experience with Havok Physics, Animation and AI

At least one shipped AAA title for current or last generation consoles

Experience with character scripting, animation state machines and animation blending

Experience with developing tools and asset pipelines

Experience with game design processes

To thrive in a programming position at Avalanche Studios, you need to be willing and have the ability to learn new tools and workflows. You have a positive attitude and contribute to a healthy team dynamic by seeing opportunities and highlighting limitations in a constructive way. You can communicate to clearly establish common goals and align expectations. You are ambitious and are interested in pushing the boundaries of our user experience but can also skillfully balance this with the realities and constraints of the situation at hand.