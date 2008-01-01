Insomniac Games is looking for a gameplay programmer, that person who is never satisfied with “good enough” and who is still looking for “that challenge” that will make the game as mind-blowing as possible, and raise the level of programming and code development for the whole group. We are looking for you to design and implement gameplay systems and features. Read on…

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Design and implement gameplay features within an established framework, including server functionality as appropriate

Design and implement modifications, reorganizations, extensions, and optimizations to existing code base

Implement and augment tools to expose features to content creators

Work closely with designers and artists to implement their ideas, providing technical, creative, and scheduling feedback; expand and adapt designs to meet project goals

Provide time estimates to leads and management; keep co-workers informed about progress of programming deliverables as well as non-programming prerequisites for feature implementation

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Shipped one or more titles is desired.

Ability to work with mathematical concepts such as probability and statistical inference, and fundamentals of plane and solid geometry and trigonometry.

Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, percentages, ratios, and proportions to practical situations.

Strong 3D math skills, including but not limited to practical knowledge of vectors and vector operations, matrices and matrix transformations, and the various different representations of rotations (Euler, angle-axis, quaternion).

Highly proficient with an application programming language (C,C++,C# and/or AS3, as applicable to role).

Ability to adhere to the prevalent coding style and practices, including source control standards.

Understanding of procedural and object-oriented programming paradigms.

Familiarity with commercial content creation packages (Maya, 3DS Max, Flash, as applicable to role).

Familiarity with component-based programming paradigms and with networking programming.

Desired: proficiency in a scripting language (Python, Perl, Javascript, as applicable to role).

The basics of intersection testing and collision is a plus.

Other Skills: Dedication towards individual and team growth. Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work in and contribute to a collaborative environment. Good instincts for game design and fun and innovative gameplay. Must be flexible with schedule changes and shifting timetables. Needs to be able to work independently and efficiently when required. Ability to multitask several time intensive tasks at once.

