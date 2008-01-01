Gameplay Programmer

Must be legally able to work in the United States.

BS or higher in Computer Science or a related discipline.

Must be fluent in C++. Experience with Lisp or Scheme is a plus.

3+ years commercial programming experience is a plus. Game industry experience is not strictly required, but is strongly preferred.

Sucker Punch Productions is looking for focused, collaborative, professional engineers to implement game play features for our upcoming project. We're looking for bright, energetic, and talented individuals who share our love of video games and our passion for creating innovative and fun experiences. Work for this position will be done primarily in C++, with some work done in our proprietary Scheme-based scripting language. This is a highly collaborative position. You'll be working closely with our game design team during iteration on game play features. Job requirements:

