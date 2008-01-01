Gameplay Engineer

DESCRIPTION

Get in on the ground floor as part of the team building a next-generation "Smash Bros-like" platform fighter. We're looking for a full time gameplay programmer to take on a wide variety of engineering responsibilities, working directly with the Lead Engineer to bring the game to life.

The ideal candidate will work closely with many systems, including game physics, character development, online synchronization, alternate game modes, and UI/UX. As we're a small and nimble team, you must be excited about touching every part of the project, working directly with designers, modelers and animators.

REQUIREMENTS

Shipped at least one commercial game or collaborative independent game project

Excellent communication skills: you will be working regularly with programmers, designers, modelers, animators, and more across multiple timezones

Strong 2D math skills

3 years experience with a garbage-collected language (C#, Java, AS3, etc)

Must be strongly self-motivated – always looking to learn new skills, improve existing designs, deliver high-quality code, and voice opinions on the game as a whole

PLUSES

Close familiarity with traditional fighting games (Street Fighter, Skullgirls) and/or platform fighting games (Super Smash Bros, Brawlhalla, Rivals of Aether)

Experience working on personal projects (real-time games a big plus)

Experience working on a synchronous multiplayer game

Experience working on a game with 3D environments

Experience working on a released Unity3D project

Familiarity with 3D asset pipeline architecture

Computer science or related degree

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area





BENEFITS