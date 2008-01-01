Who We Are:

Buck (http://www.buck.tv) is an award winning creative production studio with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney. For the past thirteen years we’ve specialized in design and animation, creating a broad range of work across advertising, broadcast, and film.





Game Designer:

Buck is looking for an experienced gameplay engineer to collaborate with us on developing our first mobile game project. The right person will have experience working on successful endless runner/platformer mobile games and demonstrate a strong portfolio of work.





Akin to Buck’s established style, our game will be design-driven and visually innovative, playing to our strengths as storytellers and artists. The right gameplay engineer will be someone who works toward championing our design style and implementing engaging gameplay to create the best possible experience.





Responsibilities:

Design and implement well-engineered, reliable, maintainable, and bug-free code.

Create rapid gameplay prototypes during the preproduction phase.

Implement game mechanics and system processes.

Continuously test, debug, profile, analyze, and optimize code on applicable platforms.

Translate the game designer’s design documentation into gameplay features

Collaborate with design and production teams to devise optimal engineering solutions to gameplay requirements.

Contribute innovative and original ideas on all aspects of game production and development.

Requirements:

3-5+ years of professional experience as Unity/Unreal Programmer.

2+ completed projects through the entire life cycle.

Advanced knowledge of C#, C++, or other relevant programming languages.

Experienced in SFX and UI implementation for mobile platforms.

Proactive, results oriented mindset with high attention to detail and quality.

Excellent organizational, analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills.

Advanced understanding of 3D graphics pipelines and 3D Math.

Strong working knowledge of version control such as Perforce.

Four-year Computer Science or Computer Engineering degree.

Location: