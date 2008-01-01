Akili is looking for a Senior Gameplay Engineer who is eager to help our team develop an innovative novel type of interactive medicine with the look and feel of Entertainment Software, but which is based on university research and subjected to clinical trial processes. Our novel interactive medicine can be deployed to patients anywhere and provide rich telemetry and data output to the patients’ doctors. The applications combine the validation and science of the medical device industry with entertaining and fun video game mechanics.

As an Engineer on our team, you will be a creative problem solver who enjoys working with designers, artists and game programmers helping them implement great game features through tools and code. We are looking for engineers who are enthusiastic about the game development process, want to remove bottlenecks and build software to revolutionize the way we create awesome experiences.

Specific Duties Include:

Be responsible for designing, developing, deploying, and maintaining core technology, including tools and engine components.

Help our game developers build without constraints - drive the technology choices that enable a world-class user experience.

Solve challenging problems that are often not well defined by writing a lot of elegant and practical code.

Identify pipeline bottlenecks and opportunities for automation.

Be a champion for our users: Insist on the highest standards, and create functional and well-designed tools that delight our developers.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering (or equivalent) experience.

8+ years of professional software engineering experience working on multidisciplinary teams.

Strong computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, algorithms, and data structures.

Advanced software engineering skills, including the ability to write maintainable and robust code in C#.

Strong understanding of at least one subset of game development: gameplay, networking, graphics, artificial intelligence, physics, asset pipelines, animation, etc.

Great communication skills and ability to work effectively on shared projects with designers, artists, testers, and other developers.

Strong game industry experience (6+ years) working on cross-platform games.

Unity, Unreal, CryEngine or other 3D game engine development experience.

Experience in middleware, audio, animation, asset management, world building or physics components.

Experience developing in large code bases.

To apply to this position, please contact us through PureTech Health.