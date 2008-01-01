Location:
Foster City , California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Gameplay Engineer
Responsibilities:
- Constructing gameplay systems from the ground up
- Quickly iterating over gameplay systems based on team input
- Debugging and optimizing gameplay systems
- Thinking creatively and critically to expand user experiences into new virtual reality medium
- Working closely with other engineers to contribute on game architecture and technical design
Experience/Skills:
- At least 3 years of industry experience
- At least 1 shipped game title
- Proficient in C++
- Strong 2D/3D math skills
- Competent physics knowledge
- Ability to blend into and extend an existing codebase
- Working knowledge of Unreal 4 a big plus!
- Ability to collaborate with team members to bring gameplay to life
- Avid gamer
- BS Computer Science or equivalent experience
