webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Website:
http://www.sanzaru.com
Location:
Foster City , California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Gameplay Engineer

Responsibilities:

  • Constructing gameplay systems from the ground up
  • Quickly iterating over gameplay systems based on team input
  • Debugging and optimizing gameplay systems
  • Thinking creatively and critically to expand user experiences into new virtual reality medium
  • Working closely with other engineers to contribute on game architecture and technical design

 

Experience/Skills:

  • At least 3 years of industry experience
  • At least 1 shipped game title
  • Proficient in C++
  • Strong 2D/3D math skills
  • Competent physics knowledge
  • Ability to blend into and extend an existing codebase
  • Working knowledge of Unreal 4 a big plus!
  • Ability to collaborate with team  members to bring gameplay to life
  • Avid gamer
  • BS Computer Science or equivalent experience
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

We couldn't find matching jobs.

Friends Who Might Be Interested