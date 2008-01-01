Understanding of other areas of character creation (mesh, texturing, skinning, IK).

Position is currently open to those eligible to work in the States, and willing to relocate to Bellevue, WA

Ability to work collaboratively, enthusiastically, and succeed in a diverse work environment across multiple disciplines

Ability to quickly learn new software and adapt to company proprietary software

7+ years experience in character animation for games

Demo reel with a breakdown sheet demonstrating a solid grasp of the concepts of human biomechanics, performance capture techniques, and the ability to bring characters to life

Stay current on industry trends in animation, motion capture, and animation rigging

Continually refine processes for animation production to increase productivity for the animation team

Work with our talented team of Animators, Artists, Designers, Engineers, and Sound Specialists to shape the tone of our project by guiding the process of creating responsive and believable animations

Provide day-to-day task management, animation direction, and inspiration to the animation team to achieve the Creative, Art, and Game Director's vision

We live in exciting times in game development…especially when it comes to animation. There are so many new techniques animators are exploring for creating believable character movement. This gives players the satisfaction of diving deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole. Our animation team at Sucker Punch continues to look for ways to further our craft and has a thirst to create award winning game play animation. Can you lead that charge for us? We’re looking for a Gameplay Animation Lead to work with Sucker Punch's proprietary tools and engine to bring our next project to life. Responsibilities

