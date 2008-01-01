webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Game Circus LLC
Website:
http://www.gamecircus.com/
Location:
Addison, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Some College
Game Systems Designer

Game Systems Designer Position

Be a part of a growing company and join our fun and exciting team!

Founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, Texas, many of Game Circus’s games have amassed over 10,000,000+ downloads on both iOS and Android platforms. At Game Circus, we develop and publish our own games. We have a great casual studio atmosphere, with experienced and talented individuals that strive to create the best mobile games that can be enjoyed by everyone!   We take pride in creating games that people play for years.


Job Information

Game Circus is searching for a creative Game Systems Designer with a deep passion for making great, casual, mobile games.


RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Help drive design for existing and new games

  • Devise creative solutions to gameplay & balancing issues, working closely with our product & data analysis teams

  • Interpret game mechanics for the mobile platform

  • Refine balance of live game economies

  • Collaborate with other designers to review specs, improve design processes, and strengthen game design as a vital pillar of the company

  • Produce and take ownership of design specs, balance spreadsheets, and other game documentation

  • Analyze game metrics and player behavior to monitor and promote game health

  • Develop feature sets for new titles, with an emphasis on solid balance and progression

  • Deconstruct mechanics and systems in casual, mobile titles

  • Recognize and stay abreast of game design trends, patterns, and consumer preferences


REQUIREMENTS

  • 2+ years of professional experience as a game designer

  • Passion for making engaging, casual games

  • Ability to reason both creatively and logically

  • Advanced Excel knowledge, with the ability to apply formulas to tune a game

  • Ability to identify and offer solutions for gameplay and balancing issues

  • Comprehensive knowledge of game mechanics -- know what’s out there, what’s working, what isn’t, and how to improve

  • Experience as a team player -- great ideas come from everywhere. (We’re highly collaborative!)

  • Adaptability to a rapidly shifting, fast-paced creative environment

  • Comfort juggling multiple responsibilities to collaborate and excel in a small-team environment


NICE TO HAVE

  • Understanding of the freemium market

  • Knowledge of mobile technology: its boundaries and unique potential as it applies to games

  • Experience managing games post-launch: where the game is continuously updated and improved

  • Experience developing games in Unity

  • Non-design game development experience, such as art, programming, etc.

  • Experience designing A/B tests to help guide design direction.

  • Familiarity with scripting languages or other technical skills related to game development

  • Experience creating rule sets, such as skills, classes, etc.


