Game Systems Designer Position
Be a part of a growing company and join our fun and exciting team!
Founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, Texas, many of Game Circus’s games have amassed over 10,000,000+ downloads on both iOS and Android platforms. At Game Circus, we develop and publish our own games. We have a great casual studio atmosphere, with experienced and talented individuals that strive to create the best mobile games that can be enjoyed by everyone! We take pride in creating games that people play for years.
Job Information
Game Circus is searching for a creative Game Systems Designer with a deep passion for making great, casual, mobile games.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Help drive design for existing and new games
Devise creative solutions to gameplay & balancing issues, working closely with our product & data analysis teams
Interpret game mechanics for the mobile platform
Refine balance of live game economies
Collaborate with other designers to review specs, improve design processes, and strengthen game design as a vital pillar of the company
Produce and take ownership of design specs, balance spreadsheets, and other game documentation
Analyze game metrics and player behavior to monitor and promote game health
Develop feature sets for new titles, with an emphasis on solid balance and progression
Deconstruct mechanics and systems in casual, mobile titles
Recognize and stay abreast of game design trends, patterns, and consumer preferences
REQUIREMENTS
2+ years of professional experience as a game designer
Passion for making engaging, casual games
Ability to reason both creatively and logically
Advanced Excel knowledge, with the ability to apply formulas to tune a game
Ability to identify and offer solutions for gameplay and balancing issues
Comprehensive knowledge of game mechanics -- know what’s out there, what’s working, what isn’t, and how to improve
Experience as a team player -- great ideas come from everywhere. (We’re highly collaborative!)
Adaptability to a rapidly shifting, fast-paced creative environment
Comfort juggling multiple responsibilities to collaborate and excel in a small-team environment
NICE TO HAVE
Understanding of the freemium market
Knowledge of mobile technology: its boundaries and unique potential as it applies to games
Experience managing games post-launch: where the game is continuously updated and improved
Experience developing games in Unity
Non-design game development experience, such as art, programming, etc.
Experience designing A/B tests to help guide design direction.
Familiarity with scripting languages or other technical skills related to game development
Experience creating rule sets, such as skills, classes, etc.