Game Systems Designer Position



Be a part of a growing company and join our fun and exciting team!



Founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, Texas, many of Game Circus’s games have amassed over 10,000,000+ downloads on both iOS and Android platforms. At Game Circus, we develop and publish our own games. We have a great casual studio atmosphere, with experienced and talented individuals that strive to create the best mobile games that can be enjoyed by everyone! We take pride in creating games that people play for years.

Job Information

Game Circus is searching for a creative Game Systems Designer with a deep passion for making great, casual, mobile games.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Help drive design for existing and new games

Devise creative solutions to gameplay & balancing issues, working closely with our product & data analysis teams

Interpret game mechanics for the mobile platform

Refine balance of live game economies

Collaborate with other designers to review specs, improve design processes, and strengthen game design as a vital pillar of the company

Produce and take ownership of design specs, balance spreadsheets, and other game documentation

Analyze game metrics and player behavior to monitor and promote game health

Develop feature sets for new titles, with an emphasis on solid balance and progression

Deconstruct mechanics and systems in casual, mobile titles

Recognize and stay abreast of game design trends, patterns, and consumer preferences

REQUIREMENTS

2+ years of professional experience as a game designer

Passion for making engaging, casual games

Ability to reason both creatively and logically

Advanced Excel knowledge, with the ability to apply formulas to tune a game

Ability to identify and offer solutions for gameplay and balancing issues

Comprehensive knowledge of game mechanics -- know what’s out there, what’s working, what isn’t, and how to improve

Experience as a team player -- great ideas come from everywhere. (We’re highly collaborative!)

Adaptability to a rapidly shifting, fast-paced creative environment

Comfort juggling multiple responsibilities to collaborate and excel in a small-team environment

NICE TO HAVE