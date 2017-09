Build, scale and operate game servers that runs delightful multiplayer free to play games for iOS and Android with a team of experienced veterans.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with game teams, designers and artists to bring our work to life

Help build web based tools used by game designers and producers to operate games.

Work with the server engineering team to help design and build successful, scalable services that back free to play games on iOS and Android

Requirements

5+ years experience in Java, Python or Ruby

Deep knowledge of data structures, algorithms and design patterns and how to apply them to the problem at hand

Deep experience with secure, scalable RESTful API design and development for mobile games.

Experience with database design and scaling for write-heavy workloads

Experience operating production services in AWS or another cloud environment

Ability to identify and correct performance bottlenecks on a live system.

Solid understanding of Unix/Linux

Understanding of and interest in successful free to play game design and development.